City of Memphis and Conduent Introduce Speed Safety Program

"Ensuring students and families are safe is one of our top priorities. This new program provides increased public safety resources and enhances protection for children across our community," said Mayor Jim Strickland. "We look forward to partnering with Conduent to make it a success."

The automated Speed Safety Program will supplement existing traffic calming measures employed by Memphis police officers and will deploy digital camera systems to identify alleged violations. The 15 camera systems are installed on poles that are located near or adjacent to intersections in school zones and S- curves. Cameras will be active for the 30 minutes prior to school opening and 15 minutes after it has opened. The cameras will once again activate 15 minutes prior to school closing until 30 minutes after it has closed.

"We're proud to partner with the City on this important implementation," said Holly Cooper, General Manager, Public Safety Solutions, Conduent. "As an industry leader, our team is committed to giving cities like Memphis the latest technology and the tools they need to keep children and other citizens safe, particularly in school zones."

The 15 locations were selected by the city based on a scoring matrix that evaluated accident history and accident severity at approximately 350 locations and narrowed down to 30 locations for speed assessments. The 15 locations with the highest percentage of drivers operating above the posted speed limit were selected for initial deployment. The locations of the 15 cameras can be viewed here.

"Getting to and from school safely are two of the most critically important parts of the day for Shelby County Schools students," said Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray. "We are extremely grateful to partner with the City of Memphis and Conduent on Memphis' new Speed Safety Program as we encourage motorists to slow down in school zones and support increased public safety that will enhance protection for our children."

Conduent's DriveSafe system uses radar detection technology to accurately detect vehicles through the school zone or S curve. The precise speed of each vehicle is securely monitored to determine if the posted speed limit is exceeded.

Citation fees, which are determined by the City of Memphis, are $50 for each individual violation and failure to respond to the original notice will result in a $45 late fee.

Revenue generated from penalties and assessments associated with the implementation of this ordinance shall first be applied to all equipment, administrative, and associated processing costs. All excess revenues shall then be limited to the payment of costs associated with traffic and safety education programs and shall not be available for general government operating expenditures.

This safety program is pursuant to City of Memphis Ordinances 5108 and 5493 sections 21-80.

