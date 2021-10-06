City of Miami partners with Compology to become first U.S. City to meter waste

MIAMI, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the City of Miami announced the launch of a new partnership with Compology, the nation's leading sustainable waste metering company, to help the City better manage its waste. The initiative will equip city dumpsters with rugged smart cameras that take photos of the inside of dumpsters to measure how much and what types of waste are present. The effort will modernize the City's recycling infrastructure while reducing waste collection costs by a projected 30 to 40 percent. The cameras will be installed in City dumpsters at municipal buildings, police and fire stations, and parks, including Marlins Park.

"Compology's technology reduces the number of miles garbage trucks need to drive and helps improve the amount of material that can be recycled - keeping it out of landfills," said Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell, who led the initiative to bring Compology to Miami. "By modernizing our waste collection processes, we can reduce the City's environmental footprint while also saving taxpayers' dollars. It's a win-win."

A certified B Corporation, Compology has helped some of the world's best-known brands, including Miami-based Burger King, significantly increase recycling rates, lower carbon emissions, and reduce operating costs. Compology's smart cameras leverage AI technology that identifies contamination in recycling streams prior to collection to deliver tailored recycling education and data that enables proper recycling practices and more waste diversion from landfills, therefore improving recycling rates.

By implementing Compology's waste metering technology, the City of Miami will reduce CO2 emissions, traffic congestion, noise pollution and illegal dumping, while improving code compliance and enhancing urban beautification efforts. The data from this initial deployment will be the foundation for designing a bespoke waste metering program for all municipal buildings and private businesses in Miami.

This partnership comes on the heels of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez's announced commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60 percent citywide and for Miami to become carbon neutral by 2050.

"I am proud to work with Commissioner Russell and partners like Compology and Waste Management, Inc. in implementing common-sense sustainability measures that will help us reach our ambitious goal to be one of the most climate-friendly cities in the world," said Mayor Suarez.

"The City of Miami's embrace of innovative technology serves as a template for how municipalities can more efficiently manage their waste to drive both sustainability and cost savings," said Jason Gates, CEO of Compology. "Compology is committed to doing everything we can to support Commissioner Russell, Mayor Suarez, and the City of Miami in their vision for smart, environmental stewardship by reducing truck traffic and helping divert waste from landfills, the third largest source of methane emissions in the United States."

As the leading provider of smart camera and artificial intelligence solutions in waste and transportation, Compology helps move the world's raw material, finished goods and waste with the smallest footprint possible. Compology, a certified B Corporation headquartered in San Francisco, delivers unprecedented visibility to both the waste and trucking industries, serving some of the largest Fortune 500 companies, property management firms, waste hauling and trucking companies, waste brokers and services providers, cities and universities. Each industry uniquely applies Compology's core data points—fullness, content, location and activity—to operate more efficiently and sustainably. Visit www.compology.com for more information.

