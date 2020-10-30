City of Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention and Local Business Team Up to Hand Out Masks Day Before Registration Deadline

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- City of Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention (OVP), #MaskUpMKE and Rebel Reform will hand out masks at polls the last day before the voter registration deadline October 30th and again on election day. The organizations are working to reduce barriers to voting amidst the pandemic and potential voter intimidation during next week's election.

Rebel Reform has donated and helped to produce 3.5 million free masks for our community's medical and nonprofit organizations. This latest effort is an additional 40,000 cloth masks to be handed out between now through after election day to reduce risk of transmission.

#MaskUpMKE, a consortium of over a dozen businesses, hospitals, nonprofits, government organizations and sports teams to give out free, quality masks to those in need.

To-date, Office of Violence Prevention has been on-site at voter registration locations to hand out more than 8,000 masks. They are encouraging residents to register at City Hall.

#MaskUpMKE, in conjunction with Rebel Reform announced its latest effort to encourage mask-wearing during voting. Together, the organizations have partnered in its latest effort dubbed #MaskUp2Vote that includes a social media campaign featuring the Bucks' mascot "Bango" sporting a mask and encouraging people to "mask up to vote." The animated PSA can be seen here: https://youtu.be/K3QclX73UWk

About #MaskUp2Vote

As a consequence of COVID -19, the new effort underscores the importance of voting in this year's election, emphasizing voting safely by wearing a face mask. Face Masks are provided at no charge courtesy of #MaskUpMKE and Rebel Reform.

Through publicizing a new website and a swanky public service announcement, #MaskUpMKE aims to educate the public about voting by mail or voting in-person safely, either early or at the polls on Election Day, November 3.

#MaskUp2Vote is a hub of information for voters providing distribution sites where you can pick up a face mask for free before voting, where to vote, and how to vote in Southeastern Wisconsin.

About Rebel Reform

Rebel Reform is the Social Outreach Arm of Rebel Converting and a proud member of the Greater Milwaukee area community. Their mission is to work with several non-profits and to support various social causes where their support offers the most significant impact.

Rebel Reform is grateful to all organizations that partnered for this significant crusade, including Ignite Change, DiMilo animation, StaySafeMKE, TestUpMKE, the Milwaukee Bucks, the Medical College of Wisconsin, Creative Health Collective, and You Matter.

ABOUT REBEL CONVERTING

Rebel converts giant rolls of advanced nonwoven fabrics into wet wipes that fit inside canisters, buckets and dispensers that allow end users to clean everything from operating rooms to shopping carts. We source major industrial brands and don't sell our product to the any market under our own brand label. To do so would be a conflict of interest, the way we see it. We also believe in true partnerships saving our customers money, even when it takes money out of our own pockets in the short term. From the start, we have believed passionately in giving back to our communities - as do our family of great, experienced employees. Get to know us. We are the rebels with a cause.

