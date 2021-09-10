City Of Naples Announces Kick-Off of 41-10 District Master Plan Charrette and Launch of Speak Up Naples Initiative

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the City of Naples announced the launch of Speak Up Naples, an intensive online community outreach initiative and in-person design charrette led by the Naples Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) in partnership with renowned planning firm DPZ CoDESIGN. SpeakUpNaples.com will act as the definitive online hub for community engagement to envision future development scenarios of the 41-10 District. The boundaries of the District are: US 41 (a six-lane roadway to the west and south), Goodlette-Frank Road (a six-lane roadway to the east), and 7th Avenue North to the north.

The charrette involves extensive community outreach efforts to encourage participation from Naples residents as well as existing businesses and property owners in the 41-10 District. Stakeholders are encouraged to register at SpeakUpNaples.com to share insights, take surveys, and provide input to participate in the design initiative. The compilation of information will culminate with a week-long public charrette mid-November to explore future development options of the 41-10 District into a premier mixed-use destination combining art, architecture, restaurants, shops, offices, and residential uses. Everything from street design, traffic controls, parking, stormwater infrastructure and drainage, to locations for bike racks, added green spaces, and decorative elements will be explored.

"This is an opportunity to examine the existing infrastructure and zoning so we may craft a master plan that is cohesive, unique, and above all – implementable. With input from residents, businesses and property owners, we can collectively create the most inspiring long-term vision for this District," said Raymond Christman, Chair of the CRA.

To facilitate the process, DPZ CoDESIGN, has enlisted Gibbs Planning Group, Langan Engineering & Environmental Services and IWPR Group.

To learn more about the 41-10 District Master Plan, visit www.SpeakUpNaples.com or contact Jeff Oris, Interim CRA Manager, [email protected].

About the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA): The Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is an independent governmental agency created by the City of Naples for the purpose of redeveloping a defined geographic area of the City. The CRA is governed by a board consisting of seven (7) members who are the same individuals as those serving as Naples City Council. The terms of office of the CRA Board members are concurrent with the terms of the Mayor and the members of the City Council. Chair Raymond Christman and Vice-Chair Michael McCabe are designated by a majority vote of the City Council. The CRA is assisted by input from the Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board (CRAAB) whose members are primarily property and/or business owners from the district and appointed by the City Council. The boundaries of the CRA district are shown on the CRA District Map, which can be found here. For more information about the CRA, visit www.naplesgov.com/cra.

About DPZ CoDESIGN: DPZ CoDesign has been a leader in the practice of planning and urban design for more than four decades. Founded in Florida by Andres Duany and Elizabeth Plater-Zyberk, DPZ has provided services to over 500 new and existing communities across the globe, including an extensive and diverse portfolio of downtowns. DPZ's work is split between municipal and private clients, with a unique understanding of the delicate balance of design flexibility needed to adapt to changing market demands balanced against design predictability. DPZ has worked extensively in Florida and has a long-standing connection with the City of Naples that began in the early 90's conducting the Fifth Avenue South Master Plan Charrette. For more information about DPZ CoDESIGN, visit www.dpz.com

