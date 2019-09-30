City of Norfolk, VA Adopts CSS IMPACT! Financial Cloud

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Norfolk Virginia has officially launched implementation of their new Cloud Collections & Accounts Receivable Management Financial Ecosystem, "CSS IMPACT! HD™ 2.0." CSS, Inc., the developers of "IMPACT! HD™ 2.0," is the leading provider of "NextGen" Cloud Financial Ecosystem platforms for enterprises & government.

CSS's financial cloud ecosystem removes prohibitive costs of acquiring "NextGen" Debt Collections technology enabling City workforces to overcome fundamental day to day process challenges. Metropolitan Municipalities, like the Cities of San Francisco & Los Angeles – and now the City of Norfolk, are leveraging CSS's Financial Ecosystem Cloud technology to deliver turn-key revenue & business process automation with an intuitive frictionless "Digital Consumer Engagement" platform, while efficiently streamlining the City's workforce. This in turn enables veteran City staff to focus on revenue management & customer care.

The City of Norfolk's selection of CSS aligns with its vision of delivering technology that improves productivity, quality of service & citizens engagement that promotes business growth & educational opportunities.

USA Today recognized the City of Norfolk as one of the Top 10 booming downtowns, recognizing a decades-long housing, retail and financial boom. Norfolk is home to the world's largest naval base and the North American Headquarters for NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).

"CSS is truly humbled to have been selected by the City of Norfolk for this implementation to deploy our 'NextGen' Financial Ecosystem to better serve its citizens by enabling rich digital customer service experiences, as well as business and cloud automation. We look forward to a long-term partnership with the City of Norfolk." – Carl Briganti, President & CEO of CSS, Inc.

To learn more about how municipalities are leveraging CSS's Cloud Financial Ecosystem, please visit http://www.cssimpact.com/software/tax-information-platform-system or download CSS's tax platform brochure at http://tax.cssimpact.com.

About the City of Norfolk, VA – Office of Finance

The City of Norfolk Virginia sprawls across roughly 66 square miles and encompasses some 247,000 residents. It has seven miles of Chesapeake Bay beachfront and a total of 144 miles of shoreline along our lakes, rivers, and the Bay. The Department of Finance provides exemplary financial services through cooperative interaction with our customers, clients and coworkers within a framework of shared values.

For more information please visit https://www.norfolk.gov/fbs

About CSS, Inc.

CSS is a leading provider of end-to-end cloud Financial Ecosystem platforms & Contact Center solutions for enterprises that generate & manage mass receivables, payments, recoveries & revenues. By delivering cognitive cloud Financial Ecosystems technology, CSS helps municipalities and enterprises improve and automate all their daily financial processes, consumer engagement & business process. For more information, download our brochure at http://brochure.cssimpact.com or visit us http://www.cssimpact.com or call 877.277.4621

