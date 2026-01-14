City of North Miami Beach to Present Key to the City to Honorable Jeanette M. Nuñez

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mayor and City Commission of the City of North Miami Beach will present the Key to the City to the Honorable Jeanette M. Nuñez, President of Florida International University and former Lieutenant Governor of Florida, in recognition of her distinguished public service, leadership, and lasting contributions to the State of Florida and higher education.

The ceremonial presentation will take place on Thursday, January 15, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at North Miami Beach City Hall, located at 17011 NE 19th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL 33162.

The Key to the City is one of the City's highest honors, reserved for individuals whose service, leadership, and impact reflect the values of excellence, civic responsibility, and community advancement. Ms. Nuñez has served Florida with distinction through her work in state government and now continues her commitment to public service as President of Florida International University, one of the nation's leading public research universities.

"This recognition reflects the City's appreciation for leaders who dedicate their careers to public service, education, and strengthening communities," said Mayor and City Commission officials. "Honoring President Nuñez with the Key to the City underscores her enduring impact on Florida and the lives she continues to influence through education and leadership," said Mayor Michael Joseph, Esq.

The presentation is part of the City's ongoing efforts to celebrate leadership, service, and meaningful contributions that align with North Miami Beach's commitment to progress, education, and civic pride.

Media and invited guests are encouraged to attend.

SOURCE City of North Miami Beach