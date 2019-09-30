City of Oakland Park to Host 'Oakland Park: Building For Our 2nd Century' Event

OAKLAND PARK, Fla., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of Oakland Park is coming into focus. The City is hosting its "Oakland Park: Building For Our 2nd Century" event on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 9 a.m. at the Oakland Park Public Works property (5100 NE 12th Terrace, Oakland Park, FL 33334) to kick-off the city's new Comprehensive Facilities Plan, a 10-year plan that coincides with the city's centennial birthday in 2029.

The city's new Comprehensive Facilities Plan will begin with a ceremonial demolition of the decommissioned wastewater treatment facility clearing the path for the proposed City Operations Complex to oversee water, wastewater, storm water, solid waste, streets, parks maintenance, facilities, and fleet services.

The Comprehensive Facilities Plan will then move into its next phase, funded by the approved $40 million bond for city facility improvements, including the prospect of a new location for the Ethel M. Gordon Oakland Park Library within the heavily-used city park area of NE 38th Street (Park Lane) and replacing and upgrading Oakland Park's three fire-rescue stations.

One of Oakland Park's partners on its Comprehensive Facilities Plan is the world renowned Zyscovich Architects led by founder and CEO Bernard Zyscovich.

The firm's iconic urban planning and design projects include Brooklyn, New York's DUMBO Heights, Midtown Miami and Miami Beach's Convention Center Redevelopment District, and the architectural design of Latin America's largest commercial airport in Bogota, Colombia.

"We are very honored and excited to be a part of the City's vision for Oakland Park's next century," said Bernard Zyscovich. "It is a rare and defining moment when a City can appreciate its own history and also plan for its future."

The Zyscovich imprint upon Oakland Park will also feature a signature brand for building facades and a master plan for the centrally located city park complex comprising of a wide range of parks, leisure, athletic, recreation, and cultural amenities serving all ages.

In addition to the planned facility upgrades, Oakland Park has successfully completed a series of capital improvement projects focusing on downtown connectivity, corridor improvements, infrastructure upgrades, roadway enhancements, and mobility and transportation.

Since fiscal year 2015, Oakland Park has been awarded more than $27 million in grants, many of which helped fund more than $55 million in capital improvements such as the Grand Fountain Plaza at Jaco Pastorius Park, the Stunson Nature Trail, Prospect Plaza, building the city's tree canopy and the recently completed Andrews Avenue roadway improvements with its colorful green bicycle lanes.

Oakland Park's added and enhanced lifestyle amenities have made the city a more desirable destination for residents and businesses.

The city is also days away from moving forward with its redevelopment of the West Dixie Highway lots at NE 38th Street into a downtown hub named "Oakland Park Square."

Oakland Park Square is a mixed-used development featuring nearly 35,000 square feet of commercial space, 87 residential apartments, 11 live-work units, on-site parking for 343 vehicles and 29,000 square feet of new City Hall offices and additional public space. This exciting public-private partnership is the first major mixed-use development in the city's Community Redevelopment Area.

On Thursday, October 3, 2019 residents, business owners, along with elected officials, city staff, media, and other community stakeholders are invited to attend this kick-off event for Oakland Park's Comprehensive Facilities Plan. Refreshments will be served and there will be a demolition ceremony to commemorate the event.

For more information on the "Oakland Park: Building For Our 2nd Century" event or the Comprehensive Facilities Plan, visit:

http://www.oaklandparkfl.gov/591/City-Facilities-Bond

About The City of Oakland Park

With a renowned craft brewery, a wide array of restaurants, affordable real estate, and many exciting redevelopment projects underway, it's easy to see why the City of Oakland Park was lauded as "Making a Scene" by Fort Lauderdale Magazine.

Oakland Park's location in the heart of South Florida is attracting a wave of new homeowners and businesses. With the city's fiscal stability, voters approved a $40 million facilities bond in 2018 to upgrade and enhance city facilities.

The city is also moving ahead with the Oakland Park Square project and future City Hall at the intersection of North Dixie Highway and NE 38th Street/Park Lane East.

Oakland Park's renaissance can be experienced everywhere – especially in the Downtown Culinary Arts District where residents and visitors alike stroll along Main Street, enjoy the Jaco Grand Plaza Fountains, and shop at "Proud to be Oakland Park" businesses.

Thousands of people are drawn to Downtown Oakland Park for a diverse blend of cultural events, including Oktoberfest, Holiday Village, Taste of Oakland Park, and Dancing in the Street. The Municipality Equality Index Report by the Human Rights Campaign scored Oakland Park at 97 out of 100, confirming the city as an inclusive community.

About Zyscovich Architects

For nearly forty years, Zyscovich Architects has strived to create projects with purpose, bringing new life and vibrancy to cityscapes through integrated urban planning, architecture and interior design. To this day, Zyscovich Architects has remained true to the original concept: design projects that have purpose and meaning.



Since the firm's inception in 1977, the goal has always been to establish a company that can provide high-value services for design-specific issues while placing "social betterment" at the core of everything we do.



Throughout its history, Zyscovich has created master plans and facility designs that capitalize on the unique historic, economic, cultural, and design attributes which make places special. Our urban design and planning group has created master plans, design guidelines, zoning codes, visioning plans, and mixed-use developments in more than 50 different municipalities. the firm's work includes the full spectrum of project types ranging from transportation facilities and airports to K-12 schools and universities, mixed-use commercial and public-private partnership developments to multi-family residential high rises and master plans for cities.



Zyscovich Architects is headquartered in Miami with offices in New York City, Orlando, West Palm Beach and Bogota, Colombia. In addition to founder and CEO Bernard Zyscovich, the firm is directed by partners: Jose Murguido, Larry Rosenbloom, Anabella Smith, Mario Suarez and Suria Yaffar. The firm's success is also fueled by 100+ planners, interior designers and architects.

Contact: Aimee Adler Cooke (954) 732-0754 (or) aimee@conceptualpr.com

SOURCE City of Oakland Park

Related Links

http://www.oaklandparkfl.gov

