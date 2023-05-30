City of Omaha, Nebraska, Partners with ParkMobile to Expand Digital Parking Payment Solutions

ParkMobile will soon be available in close to 10,000 parking spots around Omaha

OMAHA, Neb., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of the EasyPark Group, is expanding in Omaha, Nebraska, as the city broadens its mobile parking payment options. In early June, the ParkMobile app will be available for on-demand parking in almost 10,000 on- and off-street spaces throughout Omaha. Once launched, ParkMobile can be accessed by entering the zone number posted on nearby signage directly into the app. ParkMobile also offers event parking in Omaha via the Park Omaha reservations platform.

"With the forthcoming launch of Omaha, we're expanding our reach in Nebraska and introducing more people to our easy-to-use, digital parking payment services," adds David Hoyt, ParkMobile's Managing Director. "With close to 10,000 parking spaces in town soon-to-be accepting ParkMobile, this is a big win for our team, and we're thrilled to be offered in Omaha."

The launch of Omaha expands ParkMobile's presence in Nebraska as the app continues to grow into other cities in the state. Beyond the state, ParkMobile can be found across the region in Des Moines, Iowa, Lawrence, Kansas, Telluride, Colorado, and more.

"With the implementation of our parking ecosystem and progressive rates, Park Omaha is creating more options for residents and visitors to pay for parking. Utilizing the ParkMobile app creates additional digital payment options and with text-to-pay as an option, it makes it easier for guests to interact with the parking system" says Ken Smith, Parking and Mobility Manager of the City of Omaha. "The app's advanced parking features and multiple ways to pay will make parking around town a more seamless experience."

ParkMobile has 45 million users across North America, is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can also be accessed on a mobile web browser.

