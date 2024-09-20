The City of Ontario, The Sports Facilities Companies and Greater Ontario CVB scheduled to open 190-acre facility in fall 2026

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Ontario, The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC), and the Greater Ontario Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) announced the official name of their groundbreaking multi-use sports complex: The Ontario Sports Empire. Set to open in fall 2026, the complex is positioned to become the premier venue for major regional and national tournaments, elevating Ontario as a key sports destination in the United States.

City of Ontario Announces “Ontario Sports Empire” as Name for Largest Multi-Use Sports Complex on West Coast

With 190 acres of top-tier athletic facilities, including 20 long fields, 14 youth diamond fields, 8 full-size diamonds, 4 football/rugby fields and 2 championship baseball fields, the Ontario Sports Empire will be the largest sports complex of its kind west of the Rocky Mountains.

"The Ontario Sports Empire will bring new jobs, boost tourism, and create lasting opportunities for our local businesses," said Paul Leon, Mayor of Ontario. "This project represents a key part of Ontario's future as a regional hub for commerce, recreation, and culture."

"This complex is not just another sports facility; it's a national destination for elite competitions and youth development. It will also be home for the community to host events and celebrations," said SFC Partner and National Director of Business Development Jim Arnold. "We're excited to work alongside city leaders and industry experts to create a venue that will elevate Ontario's profile on the sports tourism map and serve the community for years to come."

Located just 10 minutes from Ontario International Airport, the Ontario Sports Empire is designed to draw teams from across the country. The city already boasts 6,000 hotel rooms and numerous entertainment options, making it an ideal location for visiting teams, athletes, and fans.

"This venue will position Ontario as a must-visit city for major sporting events. It's an exciting development that will put Ontario on the national stage, driving significant growth in both sports tourism and local economic impact," said Michael Krouse, President and CEO of GOCAL Greater Ontario, California, the Greater Ontario Convention and Visitors Bureau.

About Ontario Sports Empire

The City of Ontario is enhancing the quality-of-life by creating urban lifestyle districts that create sustainable places to live, work and play. Located just east of Los Angeles and Orange counties, the City of Ontario is ideally situated as a gateway to Southern California. With major freeways, rail transportation and an International Airport, Ontario invites the rest of the world to be a part of a culturally diverse community with rich history that is well positioned for quality development and economic sustainability for its residents. Complementing its business and residential core, Ontario offers premium entertainment venues such as the Ontario Convention Center, Toyota Arena, and Ontario Mills. To learn more about the City of Ontario, visit OntarioCA.gov.

