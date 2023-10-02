CITY OF PHILADELPHIA DECLARES FIRST EVER AVENUE OF THE ARTS WEEK OCTOBER 2-6

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Philadelphia will declare October 2-6, 2023 "Avenue of the Arts Week" in the City, in recognition of the organization's 30th anniversary. Avenue of the Arts. Inc., the organization that champions Philadelphia's theater and arts district, will be celebrating this milestone with live music on the Avenue this week, the shining of the Walk of Fame plaques in partnership with the Philadelphia Music Alliance and an anniversary gala at the W Hotel on Friday, October 6th.

WHAT: Dedication of the City's first Avenue of the Arts Week, October 2-6.



Cutting of the Avenue official 30th Anniversary cake



WHO: Sheila Hess, City Representative, City of Philadelphia

Kelly R. Lee, Chief Cultural Officer and Director, Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative

Economy

Dianne Semingson, Board Chair, Avenue of the Arts, Inc.

Laura Burkhardt, Executive Director, Avenue of the Arts, Inc.



WHEN: Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023

11 a.m.



WHERE: Mayor's Reception Room, 2nd floor, City Hall



WHY: The Avenue of the Arts, Inc. (AAI) is a nonprofit organization created by the city leaders in 1993 to maintain the aesthetic integrity of the arts district and advance arts and culture as an economic driver. For every $1 invested in the arts, $5 is generated. Concurrent with its 30th anniversary this year, the Avenue has been working on an ambitious renewal project for the Avenue to secure its future as a tourist destination and community treasure for all Philadelphians to enjoy.

