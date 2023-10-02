CITY OF PHILADELPHIA DECLARES FIRST EVER AVENUE OF THE ARTS WEEK OCTOBER 2-6

News provided by

Avenue of the Arts, Inc.

02 Oct, 2023, 13:33 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Philadelphia will declare October 2-6, 2023 "Avenue of the Arts Week" in the City, in recognition of the organization's 30th anniversary. Avenue of the Arts. Inc., the organization that champions Philadelphia's theater and arts district, will be celebrating this milestone with live music on the Avenue this week, the shining of the Walk of Fame plaques in partnership with the Philadelphia Music Alliance and an anniversary gala at the W Hotel on Friday, October 6th.

WHAT: 

Dedication of the City's first Avenue of the Arts Week, October 2-6.

Cutting of the Avenue official 30th Anniversary cake


WHO:

Sheila Hess, City Representative, City of Philadelphia

Kelly R. Lee, Chief Cultural Officer and Director, Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative
Economy

Dianne Semingson, Board Chair, Avenue of the Arts, Inc.

Laura Burkhardt, Executive Director, Avenue of the Arts, Inc.


WHEN:

Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023

11 a.m.


WHERE:

Mayor's Reception Room, 2nd floor, City Hall


WHY:

The Avenue of the Arts, Inc. (AAI) is a nonprofit organization created by the city leaders in 1993 to maintain the aesthetic integrity of the arts district and advance arts and culture as an economic driver. For every $1 invested in the arts, $5 is generated. Concurrent with its 30th anniversary this year, the Avenue has been working on an ambitious renewal project for the Avenue to secure its future as a tourist destination and community treasure for all Philadelphians to enjoy.

 

SOURCE Avenue of the Arts, Inc.

Also from this source

AVENUE OF THE ARTS INC. CELEBRATES MILESTONE 30TH ANNIVERSARY FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6 AT THE W PHILADELPHIA WITH MUSICAL PERFORMANCES AND A SNEAK PEEK AT ITS EXCITING PLANS FOR THE FUTURE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.