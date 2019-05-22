City of Philadelphia Deploys CIMCON NearSky™ Smart City Pilot

PHILADELPHIA, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMCON, the leading global provider of smart city solutions, including outdoor lighting management systems, today announced that the city of Philadelphia has selected a Connected Lighting solution from CDW-G, featuring CIMCON's NearSky™ smart city platform and lighting controllers as part of a pilot program for the city's SmartCityPHL Initiative.

NearSky with Vehicle Counting Camera, Arch Street Philadelphia, PA NearSky with Air Quality Sensor, Arch Street Philadelphia, PA

The city has deployed a suite of smart city technologies, including intelligent streetlight controls, air quality monitors, and vehicle and people traffic counters, to better understand the benefits of these solutions on the efficiency of city operations and the quality of city services for citizens, businesses and visitors.

"We are committed to modernizing our city services in a sensible and sustainable way so that we can continue our growth as a city of the future," said Richard Montanez, Deputy Streets Commissioner for Transportation with the Philadelphia Streets Department. "We are looking at technology that allows us to leverage our existing streetlight infrastructure to evaluate and deploy smart city technologies. This technology gives us the flexibility to deploy the solutions we need now and address future requirements as our City's needs evolve."

In addition to CIMCON's NearSky platform and lighting controllers, the smart city solution deployed in Philadelphia includes air quality sensors, digital surveillance cameras, video analytics software and networking technology from Cisco. As the solution provider, CDW-G will provide integration services and local support.

Philadelphia has deployed the smart city technologies on Arch Street in front of the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The solutions will be on display to attendees of the LIGHTFAIR® International 2019 conference, the world's largest annual architectural and commercial lighting trade show and conference, which will take place at the convention center on May 19-23, 2019. The parties involved, CIMCON, CDW-G, Cisco, and the city of Philadelphia, will be holding a press conference in CIMCON's booth #3841 on Wednesday, May 22, at 10 AM ET.

"CDW-G orchestrates solutions, like Smart Connected Lighting, that help our customers navigate the crowded Smart City ecosystem. Our partnership with CIMCON and Cisco – combined with our deep IoT/Digital Transformation expertise – help us provide our customers with best-in-class solutions that address their toughest challenges. We are thrilled to support the City of Philadelphia as it becomes one of the leading Smart Cities in the United States," says Chris Black, Smart Cities Practice Lead, CDW-G.

"NearSky is the most proven and simplest way for deploying smart city sensors and devices and acting on the data they collect," says Mobeen Khan, Chief Operating Officer at CIMCON. "When you augment CIMCON's capabilities with the complementary capabilities of our technology partners and the services provided by our SI partners, cities get unmatched visibility into city operations and industry-leading support to transform themselves into future-ready, digital cities."

CIMCON's NearSky platform includes a streetlight-mounted edge data processor that captures, aggregates, and distributes data from a wide array of sensors and devices. The platform also includes cloud-based data management software, which allows cities to securely aggregate, analyze, and act on the data collected. To run your own smart city pilot, visit https://www.cimconlighting.com/streetvantage-smart-city-pilot-program.

About CIMCON Lighting

With a heritage of over 25 years of innovation and experience in industrial automation and outdoor wireless applications, CIMCON provides the most proven and most complete smart city solutions to global cities and utilities. The company is the world's leading provider of scalable, intelligent wireless outdoor lighting management solutions for traditional, LED and solar-based street lights, and the company's smart city platform provides an easy way to deploy, manage and maintain smart city devices and applications. Focused on offering solutions that provide the lowest "Lifecycle Cost of Ownership," CIMCON provides hardware and software technologies that allow cities and utilities to monitor, maintain and in many cases, monetize their assets and other devices on or near the light pole. CIMCON's "Just in Time Lighting™," reduces energy, maintenance and repair costs while improving the quality of lighting services and enabling the path to a smart city. For more information please visit www.cimconlighting.com.

