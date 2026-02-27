City of Phoenix Awards Everytable its Multi-Million Dollar Meals on Wheels Contract

$3 Million Contract Strengthens Food Access and Community Care for Phoenix's Senior Residents

PHOENIX, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the City of Phoenix, Arizona awards Everytable , the mission-driven food company making fresh and scratch-cooked meals accessible to all, its multi-million dollar contract from the to serve as the exclusive food provider and delivery service for the City's Senior Nutrition program, supporting more than 1,000 home-delivery customers and 15 congregate meal sites at senior centers across the city.

The $3 million contract supports Everytable's longtime mission of expansion to combat food deserts by bringing fresh meals directly into communities with limited access to healthy food and advancing food justice by ensuring that zip code, income, or mobility does not determine access to quality food.

"We are extremely proud and honored that the City of Phoenix chose Everytable to provide healthy meals to food-insecure seniors throughout the city." Everytable CEO Sam Polk shared, "The City of Phoenix is committed to providing high-quality meals to its most vulnerable citizens, and together we are going to make Phoenix seniors healthy, happy, and well-fed."

Phoenix's senior population is rapidly rising, with about 12% of individuals aged 65 and up. Many senior individuals face ongoing obstacles to proper eating, including mobility challenges, limited finances, and rising grocery prices. Everytable solves this issue by transporting fresh, scratch-cooked meals to homebound residents under this contract, as well as serving seniors at congregate meal locations, which are community spaces where guests can connect and engage through activities.

This award serves as the first step into the Arizona region for Everytable as it continues to strengthen its presence in the West, now serving Phoenix, Southern California, San Diego, the Inland Empire, Orange County, and the San Francisco Bay Area. The company will carry momentum from the success of its delivery system that launched with the Everytable @ Work program, which delivers low-cost meals to offices across the state of California for as low as $7.

ABOUT EVERYTABLE

Founded in 2016 by former Wall Street trader Sam Polk, Everytable is a mission-driven social enterprise based in Los Angeles that fights for food justice by providing nutritious, scratch-cooked, community-inspired meals that are accessible for everyone. Meals are cooked from scratch daily using whole-food ingredients and priced according to the neighborhood being served. Everytable operates 38 locations across California and provides millions of meals annually through partnerships with schools, senior programs, and local nonprofits. For more information, visit www.everytable.com .

Contact:

Charlie Lewis with Lewis Line PR

330-685-1070

[email protected]

SOURCE Everytable