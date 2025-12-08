City of Quincy Partners with Cero Global to Launch Pilot Reducing Emissions and Fuel Costs

QUINCY, Mass., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Quincy and Boston-based clean technology company Cero Global have announced a new pilot program designed to reduce vehicle emissions, lower city fuel and maintenance costs, and improve air quality for residents.

Diesel vehicles are a major source of harmful pollutants that contribute to respiratory illness, particularly in communities exposed to heavy exhaust. This pilot project will test Cero Global's technology on city-owned vehicles to demonstrate measurable reductions in emissions and fuel use, helping protect public health while reducing municipal spending.

Quincy Leads the Way in Sustainability

Under the leadership of Mayor Tom Koch, Quincy continues to expand its commitment to sustainability and fiscal responsibility. As the first city in the country to pilot this new emissions-reducing technology, Quincy is paving the way for innovative, cost-effective solutions that deliver environmental and economic benefits.

"We're always looking for ways to make Quincy greener and more efficient," said Mayor Tom Koch. "This partnership with Cero Global helps us reduce harmful emissions, save taxpayer dollars, and take another step toward a cleaner, healthier city. Electric vehicles are an important part of our future, but they remain costly for cities to deploy at scale. This technology allows us to make meaningful progress right now."

About Cero Global

Cero Global, a Cleantech Open Northeast alumni company based in Boston, develops retrofit technology that improves internal combustion engine performance. Its patented, clip-and-play device can reduce vehicle emissions by more than 60% and improve fuel economy by 3-5%, while transmitting real-time data to optimize fleet operations and reduce long-term maintenance costs.

"Partnering with the City of Quincy is a milestone for our mission to make cleaner, more efficient fleets accessible today," said Brian Lee, Founder and CEO of Cero Global. "Massachusetts has long been a leader in sustainability, and forward-thinking partnerships like this one are essential to developing the next generation of clean, scalable transportation solutions."

About the Pilot Project

The pilot program will launch with 10-15 city vehicles over the coming months, including units from the Department of Public Works, Fire Department, and School Department. The goal is to quantify emissions reductions and cost savings across a range of vehicle types.

Phase one of the project will last approximately three months, with plans to expand to a broader deployment over the following 6-12 months if successful.

