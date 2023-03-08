City of Raleigh Launching Pilot of Idle Reduction Program with Goal of Becoming One of North America's First Idle Reduction Certified Fleets

RALEIGH, N.C., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoGreen Communications Inc, the leader in idle reduction behavior modification involving corporate fleets of vehicles, is launching a pilot of its program with fleet operations at City of Raleigh, North Carolina. This will involve multiple departments across the city under the guidance of Vehicle Fleet Services.

Fleet Managers save enormous cash and carbon with industry's proven idle reduction behavior modification program. GoGreen's codified idle reduction behavioral science on its state-of-the-art eLearning Management System (LMS)

"In an organization as large as Raleigh's municipal fleet operation, there is great potential for reducing costs, greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality with IDLE FREE for our kids® for Fleets eLearning program," said Ron Zima, CEO of GoGreen Communications Inc. "Our proven behavioral science upgrades drivers' idle management skills, reducing fuel costs and emissions from unconscious, unnecessary idling behavior," Zima said. "In their personal vehicles first, and then in their work vehicles."

"We are thrilled to be working with the second largest city in NC, the capital of the state with its rich history and culture," Zima said. "The city strives to be the best place to live, work and play. It's one of the fastest growing cities in the nation, while it prides itself in being environmentally conscious. The City's Climate Action Plan aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent from 2007 levels by 2050."

"Based on our experience, when city employees understand how fossil-fuelled vehicles have changed and they can readily save 200 to 300 engine hours idling annually in their personal vehicles, engagement and workforce transformation really begins. Folks can save 400 to 500 bucks annually at home at today's prices. And, when more and more drivers 'go IDLE FREE,' employees and citizens will all save a lot of greenhouse gas and exhaust pollution, clear across Raleigh," Zima said.

From experience, GoGreen operates on the premise that perfection in terms of idle reduction compliance is not the initial goal. The initial goal is positively influencing the first 50% of employees who will readily embrace the message and the 'why' of the program. From there, the campaign builds momentum and enables a continuous managed process across the organization.

"Our IDLE FREE Manager™ Predictive Analytics helps achieve a positive feedback loop, enabling the organization to build, manage and promote an idle reduction fleet culture," said Zima. Later in 2023 after more staff are trained, GoGreen is forecasting positive outcomes of the City's pilot in terms of greenhouse gas reduction with a case study.

