City of Redmond to Streamline Capital Program Management Using Aurigo Masterworks

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software, the leading provider of capital planning and construction management software for infrastructure and private owners, announced it has entered into a multiyear contract with the City of Redmond, Washington, to modernize its Capital Improvement Program. Aurigo's flagship product suite, Masterworks, will help the agency prioritize project investments and create long-range capital plans while providing real-time reports and forecasts throughout the program's phases. The system will also manage all aspects of project delivery, including construction administration, document management, and tracking program performance.

The City of Redmond is located less than 20 miles east of downtown Seattle. Known for its lush green landscapes and as a hub for technology, Redmond is home to several major corporations, including Microsoft's headquarters, which significantly contribute to its economic profile. Today, the City has around 75,000 residents and 95,000 jobs, and by 2030, it is expected to have 78,000 residents and 119,000 jobs. Redmond also prides itself on providing extensive recreational activities, as it is surrounded by forests and trails, making it well-known for hiking, biking, horseback riding, and birdwatching.

"We are excited to partner with the City of Redmond and provide a modern, intuitive, integrated solution to meet its capital planning and project delivery goals," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software. "As Redmond continues to flourish as a technology hub, Masterworks will enable the City to keep pace with its growth by optimizing resources and ensuring efficient project execution. We are committed to supporting Redmond in delivering infrastructure improvements that meet the needs of its expanding community."

Aurigo Masterworks will enable the agency to gather proposed projects, prioritize them, and estimate costs accurately. The platform's what-if analysis will help identify the best project combinations based on available funding and strategic priorities. Once projects are underway, the system will help monitor schedules, resource availability, and contract status to ensure timely and on-budget completion.

This initiative will also establish standardized processes to reinforce best practices for the City, including streamlining workflows, integrating with existing systems, and enabling role-based access and permissions. Enterprise-wide dashboards and reports will provide agency executives with the right data to aid decision making. These processes will be fully auditable and will ensure complete transparency, delivering a consistent approach to capital program management.

Redmond joins King County and the city of Seattle, both Washington-based Aurigo partners, along with several other agencies across North America (including the cities of Portland and Las Vegas and regional agencies in Colorado, Florida, and Ontario, Canada) using Masterworks to digitize their capital programs. The company has seen an increase in demand from the public sector as agencies are looking to adopt modern cloud-based solutions to boost productivity and achieve cost savings.

About Aurigo Software

Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help plan with confidence, build with quality, and maintain their assets efficiently. With more than $300 billion of capital programs under management, Aurigo's solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and government on over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India. Learn more at www.aurigo.com

SOURCE Aurigo Software Technologies, Inc.