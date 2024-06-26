City of Reno Launches DROPS Mobile App to Revolutionize Unsheltered Outreach Efforts

RENO, Nev., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Reno, in collaboration with ServiceNow and NewRocket, proudly announces the launch of DROPS (Direct Resource Outreach & Placement Service), a groundbreaking mobile application designed to transform the way outreach workers assist unsheltered individuals. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve highlighted the impact of this initiative: "DROPS is a game-changer for our city. By empowering our outreach team with this innovative technology, we are taking a major step forward in our efforts to tackle the challenge of homelessness. This app will help us make more informed decisions directly with the community we're serving and ensure resources are provided when they are needed most."

Introducing DROPS: A Comprehensive Solution for Outreach

DROPS is a mobile application that assists outreach workers, providing them with the tools they need to effectively support the unsheltered community. The application boasts a range of features designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of outreach efforts:

Profile Collection: Mobile entry of valuable demographic data creates shared knowledge resulting in deeper insights about the unsheltered community. This feature enables outreach workers to quantify the impact of their efforts and better understand the needs of those they serve. Encounter and Journey Tracking: DROPS allows workers to capture a history of interactions with each unsheltered neighbor, creating a consolidated, digital case file. This feature provides real-time context and the ability to review the impact of early interventions. Case & Task Management: Workers can tap into a catalog of common actions and integrations with third-party services to deliver the right services at the right time. Individualized plans create a shared task list, increasing accountability and maximizing impact. Reporting and Analytics: Using the power of ServiceNow's AI capabilities, the solution can transform data collected by outreach workers into actionable insights, enabling better decision-making, and trend analysis. This information helps the city quantify its impact on homelessness and identify areas where additional support and funding are needed.

Steve Malone, Global Director of Partner Acceleration from ServiceNow, highlighted the collaborative effort behind DROPS: "We are thrilled to partner with the City of Reno and NewRocket on this innovative solution. DROPS represents a significant advancement in our collective efforts to address the needs of municipalities and all of those involved in addressing this challenge."

Dan Santangelo, Field CIO and Senior Principal Strategist from ServiceNow, underscored the collaboration with the City of Reno to assist unsheltered individuals: "We are humbled and honored to work with the City of Reno to tackle the homelessness crisis. Through compassionate collaboration with city staff and the outreach community, our solution is built on trust and engagement. This partnership aims to create a comprehensive ecosystem that connects vital resources and services to those in need. We proudly unveiled this solution at the US Conference of Mayors, where the urgency and commitment to addressing homelessness were clear in conversations with mayors nationwide."

To learn more about how DROPS is changing the landscape of unsheltered outreach, watch the introductory video here. This is only the beginning. The City of Reno, ServiceNow, and NewRocket continue to collaborate on the future of the solution. Future iterations may include more integrations with third-party services and a version of the mobile app specifically for use by unsheltered individuals.

Official Introduction by Mayor Hillary Schieve

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve introduced the DROPS application on June 22nd at the US Conference of Mayors in Kansas City. This event marks a significant milestone in the City's ongoing efforts to address homelessness and support the unsheltered community.

A Vision for the Future

Gary DiOrio, CEO of NewRocket, emphasized the importance of collaboration and innovation in the development of DROPS: "Working with ServiceNow and the City of Reno has been an incredible journey. DROPS is a testament to what can be achieved when innovative technology meets a genuine commitment to social good. We are proud to be part of this initiative and excited to see the positive impact it will have on the community."

With DROPS, the City of Reno is not only enhancing its outreach capabilities but also setting a new standard for how cities can leverage technology to address complex social challenges. As DROPS empowers outreach workers with the tools they need, it also empowers the city with data-driven insights, leading to more effective and impactful interventions. Together with ServiceNow, NewRocket, and input from individuals with lived experience, the City of Reno is paving the way for a brighter future.

About DROPS

DROPS is a mobile application tightly integrated with ServiceNow, developed in collaboration with the City of Reno and NewRocket. The app is designed to empower outreach workers with the tools they need to efficiently support the unsheltered community, transforming data into actionable insights for better decision-making and resource allocation.

For more information about DROPS and to schedule a demo, please visit www.newrocket.com.

About NewRocket

NewRocket is a global, full-service, elite ServiceNow partner who helps top enterprise leaders solve their toughest business problems and navigate change with confidence. For more information, please visit www.newrocket.com.

Media Contact: Meaghan O'Brien

[email protected]

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

About the City of Reno

The City of Reno government's mission is creating a community that people are proud to call home. In order to achieve that purpose, the Reno City Council has established six overarching goals for the City of Reno. To learn more about the City of Reno, visit Reno.gov or call 775-334-INFO (4636).

Contact Information

City of Reno Media Phone: 775-430-5005

SOURCE City of Reno