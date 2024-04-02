CITY OF SAN BERNARDINO WORKERS UNIONIZE WITH TEAMSTERS, BUILD WORKER POWER

Workers Providing Public Services Band Together to Join Teamsters Local 1932

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of San Bernardino has recognized Teamsters Local 1932 as the sole bargaining representative for all full-time city workers—from public works to city hall and everything in between. A majority demanded union recognition earlier in the year, which the city has accepted.

The new 180 San Bernardino Teamsters join mid-manager San Bernardino city workers who have been members since Local 1932's affiliation in 2015.

"San Bernardino city workers are ready to build on the power that Local 1932 members are assembling," says David Lamas, a lead maintenance worker for San Bernardino's Public Works Department's Quality of Life Division. "Through worker power, we will improve standards for workers and residents who enjoy the services we provide here in the city."

The new San Bernardino Teamsters join thousands of other Local 1932 members that provide public services throughout the County of San Bernardino, including in Colton, Fontana, Hesperia, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, and Redlands. The new members will now prepare for negotiations ahead of next year's expiration of their current contract with the city. Workers are focused on strengthening job protections that many other union workers count on as basic rights.

"It feels amazing heading into negotiations next year knowing that we'll be able to prepare for it all with our union, Local 1932, which is headquartered in our backyard," says Freddy Bermudez, a construction inspector for San Bernardino's Engineering Department.

"We're proud to be Teamsters, but the fight isn't over," says Phillip Silva, a construction inspector for San Bernardino's Engineering Department. "We have to fix issues that have plagued our unit for years. City of San Bernardino workers are ready to positively transform this city for workers and residents."

Teamsters Local 1932 represents more than 14,000 working people throughout San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

