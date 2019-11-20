City of San Diego Proclaims mRNA Day in Celebration of New Maravai LifeSciences Headquarters

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- mRNA Day is being celebrated in the City of San Diego following a proclamation in honor of Maravai LifeSciences and the grand opening of its new headquarters in the City. A leader in providing reagents to researchers, biotherapeutics manufacturers and OEM partners worldwide; Maravai invested $40 million into the 105,000 square-foot headquarters located in Sorrento Valley, which features a 50,000 square foot manufacturing facility with five state-of-the-art cleanrooms for TriLink BioTechnologies, a leader in the synthesis of highly modified nucleic acids including oligonucleotides and messenger RNA (mRNA) for research, diagnostics, and therapeutic applications.

Maravai's investment creates five new manufacturing suites for TriLink that meet the FDA's Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) requirements, which can help TriLink increase production of complex materials like mRNA. mRNA is on track to become one of the fastest growing segments of the drug industry and has the potential to treat almost any disease. With its increased cGMP capacity, TriLink can help its global customers bring their biomedical breakthroughs based on mRNA and other modified nucleic acids through clinical trials faster and accelerate improvements in human health care.

Maravai was founded in 2014 and acquired TriLink in 2016. Today, TriLink is one of the flagship assets in Maravai's portfolio of companies which also includes Vector Laboratories, Cygnus Technologies and Glen Research.

"Our model is to acquire promising, pioneering life sciences companies and to catalyze their growth through strategic investments," said Carl Hull, CEO of Maravai. "TriLink is a perfect example of our vision. With the investment we've made to expand manufacturing capacity in this new facility, TriLink can better meet demand in San Diego's biotech community and for customers around the world."

The company chose to locate its headquarters in San Diego to take advantage of the city's vibrant biotech ecosystem, which includes strong academic institutions, research lab customers, a well-trained workforce and an attractive quality of life.

"San Diego has the perfect biotech and life science ecosystem for both Maravai LifeSciences and TriLink BioTechnologies to continue innovating, and we are laser focused on the next chapter in our growth. Today is cause for celebration, but we know there is much more to accomplish and we remain focused on improving the lives of millions of people around the world," said Hull.

"Maravai LifeSciences' investment in a San Diego headquarters is testament to the impact of our regional biotech cluster. San Diego offers direct access to innovative startups, established life science companies and the next wave of talent through a strong academic pipeline," said Joe Panetta, president and CEO of Biocom , the association representing the California life science industry.. "We congratulate Maravai on this strategic growth and welcome their expanded presence in our city."

TriLink serves institutions and companies pursuing breakthroughs in gene therapy, nucleoside chemotherapy, oligonucleotide therapy, next-generation sequencing, vaccines, and diagnostics in San Diego and around the world.

To learn more about Maravai LifeSciences or TriLink BioTechnologies, visit www.maravai.com or www.trilinkbiotech.com.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences provides reagents and services to life science researchers and commercial partners to enable breakthrough discoveries and improvements in human health. Maravai's products are used broadly by academic researchers investigating cancer and other diseases, firms developing new genetic therapies, biopharmaceutical partners validating and monitoring manufacturing processes and by OEM partners who incorporate Maravai offerings into their own products. The Maravai portfolio focuses on bioprocess impurity testing, oligonucleotide synthesis and protein detection. Maravai is a portfolio company of GTCR, a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in healthcare, technology and information services and financial services. www.maravai.com.

About TriLink BioTechnologies

Founded in 1996, TriLink BioTechnologies is a global leader in the synthesis of DNA and RNA for research, diagnostics, therapeutics and OEM customers. Specializing in the manufacture of highly modified nucleic acids such as mRNA and custom oligonucleotides, TriLink products are instrumental in the fields of gene and oligonucleotide therapy, nucleoside chemotherapy, gene editing and diagnostics. The company is ISO 9001:2015 certified and operates cGMP suites for manufacturing. TriLink is headquartered in San Diego, where it also maintains its manufacturing facilities. The company was acquired by Maravai LifeSciences in 2016. www.trilinkbiotech.com

SOURCE Maravai LifeSciences

Related Links

https://www.maravai.com

