City of San Francisco selects Bluedot to make government EV operations faster, more efficient, and lower-cost

Oct 29, 2025, 13:09 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluedot is powering its hometown's transition to seamless EV operations. The City of San Francisco has adopted Bluedot's unified platform to bring on-the-go charging into a single operating system.

Public fleets span multiple departments, missions, and budgets. Vehicles charge in different contexts throughout the day. Managing charging, drivers, and divisions separately creates friction in payments, invoicing, oversight, and uptime.

What's changing with Bluedot

  • One platform, one report: Real-time visibility into who charged, where, and how many kWh—across public, depot, and home.
  • Government-grade efficiency: AI-assisted duty planning adds optimal charging stops, reducing wrong-station visits and idle time.
  • Transparent cost control: kWh and dollars by department/vehicle/driver, with budget limits and instant alerts.
  • Audit-ready exports: Standardized outputs for internal audit and public transparency.

Measurable public value

  • Less downtime, more service delivery
  • Lower total cost of ownership
  • Trackable climate impact in day-to-day operations

Electrification in San Francisco is no longer a pilot, it's daily business. By unifying charging and costs on one platform, the City gains speed, clarity, and accountability where it matters most: on the street, serving residents. Built in San Francisco. Running San Francisco.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Bluedot

