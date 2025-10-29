City of San Francisco selects Bluedot to make government EV operations faster, more efficient, and lower-cost
Oct 29, 2025, 13:09 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluedot is powering its hometown's transition to seamless EV operations. The City of San Francisco has adopted Bluedot's unified platform to bring on-the-go charging into a single operating system.
Public fleets span multiple departments, missions, and budgets. Vehicles charge in different contexts throughout the day. Managing charging, drivers, and divisions separately creates friction in payments, invoicing, oversight, and uptime.
What's changing with Bluedot
Measurable public value
Electrification in San Francisco is no longer a pilot, it's daily business. By unifying charging and costs on one platform, the City gains speed, clarity, and accountability where it matters most: on the street, serving residents. Built in San Francisco. Running San Francisco.
