City of Santa Clarita Selects Room Alert for Innovative Traffic Control Pilot Program

WARREN, R.I., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AVTECH Software (AVTECH) is excited to announce that the Traffic and Transportation Planning Division in the city of Santa Clarita, California has selected Room Alert for its new innovative traffic control pilot program. The program aims to improve commutes and reduce traffic congestion by monitoring traffic signals for malfunctions due to overheating and power loss as well as inoperable railroad gates that cause traffic delays.

Now in its 31st year in business, AVTECH manufactures Room Alert, the world's most popular environment monitor for business continuity plans. Room Alert is made in the USA and proactively monitors environment conditions such as temperature, humidity, flood, power, smoke, and more. Room Alert is currently used in 186 of 196 countries by organizations ranging from thousands of small businesses to Amazon, Lockheed, AT&T, over 80% of the Fortune 1000, the United Nations, and many local governments.

The Santa Clarita Traffic and Transportation Planning Division first approached AVTECH to purchase Room Alert monitors and sensors to provide temperature monitoring after an HVAC failure in a secure facility caused high heat concerns. Once Room Alert was installed, the city recognized the advanced capabilities of the monitors could provide a wealth of monitoring solutions across the region to help improve traffic flow and reduce maintenance costs on the almost 200 traffic signals across the city.

"Our traffic signal enclosures could reach internal temperatures up to 140 degrees during the summer and heat waves," noted Cesar Romo, Traffic Signal System Administrator for the City of Santa Clarita. "The average cost to replace an enclosure damaged by high heat could reach $4,000. Monitoring the enclosures to ensure they are not overheating or losing power will reduce repair costs. Room Alert will also help avoid situations where the signals stop working due to power loss or overheating, which will help to improve traffic flow."

Santa Clarita also recognized how Room Alert could help prevent traffic problems due to malfunctioning railroad crossing gates by sending an alert when Room Alert monitors detect the gates are closed longer than normal. In the past when crossing gates became stuck or malfunctioned, the Traffic and Transportation Division would not get notified for at least 45-60 minutes after traffic problems began. With Room Alert proactively monitoring the gates, notification arrives via automated email and text message within 5 minutes, drastically reducing the time to get the gate re-opened and improving traffic flow.

AVTECH offers a wide range of digital, switch and analog sensors designed to help users monitor as many environment conditions as possible to help protect their facilities. Room Alert is a crucial part of any organization's business continuity plan, as it allows users to fully monitor environment conditions in their data centers, server rooms, and facilities that can cause unexpected downtime.

"The City of Santa Clarita has a history of looking for technical solutions to prevent infrastructure problems and improve reliability," said AVTECH President & COO Richard Grundy. "Room Alert monitors and sensors have already proven that they can reduce damage and downtime caused by high temperatures and unexpected power loss. We're confident that Room Alert will improve the city's traffic flow and help to decrease commute times across the region. We look forward to continuing to work with Santa Clarita to help protect their mission-critical infrastructure and identify other ways Room Alert can save money on repairs and equipment replacements due to environment-related causes."

