City of Santa Fe Springs Announces Innovative Business Growth & Attraction Program

The city's new program introduces cutting-edge business incentives and outlines its vision for a downtown corridor as it works to bolster economic growth in partnership with Los Angeles County's "BIG 4" cities.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the City of Santa Fe Springs hosted a high-profile luncheon at the Historic Clarke Estate to announce its newly developed Business Growth and Attraction Program. The event brought together city officials, state leaders, real estate experts, and corporate executives who highlighted how Santa Fe Springs is positioning itself to lead California's next chapter of business and industrial innovation. Photos from the luncheon can be accessed here and fact sheets on the announcement can be accessed here .

René Bobadilla, City Manager of the City of Santa Fe Springs Senator Bob Archuleta and panel of industry leaders

Santa Fe Springs' Mayor William K. Rounds and City Manager René Bobadilla kicked off the event by underscoring the city's unique and competitive business advantages that have allowed it to become an economic powerhouse, home to more than 54.7 million total square feet dedicated to industrial and commercial space. Mayor Rounds then introduced the city's comprehensive package of new business incentives aimed at further expanding economic growth, as well as the city's plans for a vibrant new downtown district that will bring new mixed-use housing, retail, office, hospitality, and public spaces to the community. The city's suite of nearly two dozen business incentives includes:

Low-interest loans for scaled capital expenditure, buildouts, etc.

Sales tax rebates

Lease rent subsidies

Corporate relocation subsidies

Fast-tracked plan review (25-50% time reduction)

Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District (EIFD) financing

Santa Fe Springs will advance its business growth plans while working in close coordination with the newly announced "BIG 4" partnership. This coalition comprised the City of Commerce, City of Industry, City of Santa Fe Springs, and City of Vernon. The BIG 4 partnership, formalized through a Council-adopted Memorandum of Understanding, establishes a unified voice to advocate for the shared interests and needs of these cities, which serve as economic engines of Southern California. Combined, the BIG 4 cities represent only 0.69% of Los Angeles County's footprint, yet they contain over 24% of its total industrial square footage — a concentration unmatched anywhere else in Southern California.

"With our new business incentives and downtown plan in motion, developers in both the commercial and residential sectors will find fresh opportunities in our city," said Santa Fe Springs Mayor William K. Rounds. "Together with our BIG 4 partners, City of Commerce, City of Industry, and City of Vernon, we're moving collaboratively to shape the future of economic development in Los Angeles County for generations to come. Our shared vision is to make Santa Fe Springs a vibrant live-work-play environment, a city defined not only by its industrial strength, but also as a premier destination and community hub within the region."

"Santa Fe Springs is already the densest industrial hub in Los Angeles County, yet there are still promising areas for growth," said Santa Fe Springs City Manager René Bobadilla. "Working in concert with the other BIG 4 cities, we're leveraging our collective strength to attract new industries, create jobs, and maintain California's competitive edge. Our new business incentives unlock opportunities by streamlining regulatory processes and offering innovative public-private financing options. These tools will allow the BIG 4 to compete directly with states like Texas, Arizona, and Tennessee while shaping a stronger, more resilient economic future for Southern California."

The luncheon also featured a virtual keynote address by Linda Sanchez, U.S. representative for California's 38th congressional district, who emphasized the importance of Santa Fe Springs' local leadership in strengthening California's business climate.

"I want to thank Santa Fe Springs for bringing together leaders to talk about our shared future. California's strength has always come from its innovation, its diversity and its communities working together," said Congresswoman Sanchez. "When cities, businesses and local partners collaborate,we create opportunities – including better jobs, thriving industries and stronger neighborhoods. Across our region, we are seeing growth in areas like clean energy, technology and advanced manufacturing. With strong local leadership, like what we see in Santa Fe Springs, we can make sure that the growth benefits everyone."

A panel of industry leaders, including executives from Amazon, Primestor Development, and The Orden Company, discussed the challenges and opportunities shaping California's business landscape, commending Santa Fe Springs for its proactive approach to business growth and incentives. The conversation was moderated by Dr. Wesley Yin, former Chief Economist for the White House Office of Management and Budget and Professor of Public Policy and Management at UCLA.

"There are many competing narratives when it comes to our regional economic growth, which is why I'm excited to hear from all the leaders gathered today, " said Dr. Wesley Lin, moderator of the panel, "Despite the challenges we face, from the cost of living to policy hurdles, California remains a national leader in innovation, job creation, and overall economic output."

"Many businesses operate here because of the state's size, scale, and incredible talent base, but that doesn't mean they have to stay," said Ron Frierson, Director of Economic Development for Amazon Western U.S. "Maybe the impact isn't always immediate to the bottom line, but when we see leaders actively incentivizing business and growth, it's a step in the right direction. What we need now is strong leadership that can articulate a clear, holistic vision for where we want to be and work backwards from there."

"California is obviously a wonderful state, and we can certainly highlight all the positives and incentives it offers. Job creation is critical, but job retention is just as important, said Stephane Wandel, Executive Director, Acquisitions & Development The Roden Company, "Retention, however, has become increasingly difficult as the cost of everything continues to rise in California. If you're a business owner looking to move into a city, you need space — and that's becoming harder to find and afford."

"The cost of operating — the cost of a small business, not just in California but in America — is unbearably high," said Leandro Tyberg, President & Co-Founder of Primestor Development. "We are not focusing on the things we need to help the middle-class family go forward. We need to have discussions about incentives and streamlining regulations to make it bearable. This focus on streamlining, research and development, and on communities is exactly where Primestor needs to be focused on."

The luncheon concluded with remarks from Senator Bob Archuleta, who represents California Senate District 32, about the BIG 4's vital role in driving California's economic future.

"The BIG 4 — we are the heartbeat of Southern California and the pendulum is swinging. We are listening to small businesses and making it easier for them," said Senator Archuleta.

