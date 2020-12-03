City of South Miami Selects My PR Guru, LLC & Elliot Cohen for Municipal Government Communications

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of South Miami has selected municipal communications expert and crisis management veteran Elliot Cohen and his firm, My PR Guru, LLC to handle the city's outreach and communications efforts.

My PR Guru, LLC focuses on developing communications to inform residents, increase awareness of positive government actions and projects, and ensure critical crisis information reaches the maximum number of residents as quickly as possible. Our approach is to position governments as a primary news source speaking directly to its residents. Government communication is unique and complicated. My PR Guru, LLC provides a more strategic and deeper level of understanding and experience. Elliot Cohen is My PR Guru. He has been on the front lines of high stakes public relations, marketing, campaign politics, and crisis communications for some of the nation's largest organizations for almost 20 years. He is a proven and award winning strategist who has successfully represented organizations in both the private and public sectors. Elliot has extensive experience in several sectors, including government, law enforcement, and healthcare.

The City of South Miami is the latest municipality to select Elliot Cohen and My PR Guru, LLC for its government communications. Considered one of South Florida's most experienced public sector communications firms, My PR Guru, LLC's and its principal Elliot Cohen's current and previous client list includes cities in South Florida's Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties as well as other areas of Florida.

Elliot Cohen and his firm My PR Guru, LLC will research, write, design and publish bi-weekly City of South Miami news updates to be distributed to the public as well as to be posted on the city website and social media channels. Mr. Cohen will work closely with city leaders to generate a steady flow of information and content intended to keep the public aware of important events and issues related to the City of South Miami. My PR Guru, LLC's philosophy is to work with cities to position them as primary news sources on issues related to the municipality.

"One of the most challenging sectors of public relations is government communications. It takes a completely different skill set than ordinary marketing or private sector PR," said My PR Guru, LLC principal Elliot Cohen. "When you are responsible for communicating on behalf of a government, the bar is higher. You are not selling widgets. You are providing information that affects lives and public safety. The secret is knowing what stories need to be told. The challenge is telling them in a way that resonates with the public."

My PR Guru, LLC was selected by the City of South Miami following an open bidding process during which the firm received the highest rank among responding firms by a city selection committee. The firm was chosen by a unanimous City Commission vote.

