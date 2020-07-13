City of Stamford, Connecticut, Offers Promotional Discount to Encourage Contactless Parking Payments with the ParkMobile App

The ParkMobile app, which has been available in Stamford since 2016, allows users to pay for parking using their smartphone instead of physically touching the meters or pay stations. The app can be used at over 4,500 parking spaces across the City, including the Stamford Town Center Mall. The contactless mobile payment option protects the safety of both the people paying for parking and the city's workforce. With the recent COVID-19 crisis, many city leaders across the country are encouraging residents to use the app versus the meter to prevent the spread of the virus.

The ParkMobile app is the #1 parking app in the U.S. and a free download for both iPhone and Android devices. To pay for parking with the app, a user enters the zone number posted on stickers and signs around the meter or pay station, selects the amount of time needed and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device, without having to go back to the meter or pay station. To user will be able to enter the "WEARAMASK" promo code prior to starting a parking session in the app.

ParkMobile has a large presence in Connecticut with over 260,000 users of the app in the state and is available in the cities of Hartford, New Haven, Greenwich, and Norwalk. Beyond Connecticut, the ParkMobile app can be used to pay for parking in over 400 cities across the United States and is widely available in along the Northeast Corridor including New York City, Newark, Philadelphia, Boston and more.

"The city is working hard to reduce the spread of COVID-19," says Mayor David Martin. "Using the ParkMobile app instead of touching the meters and pay stations helps keep our residents, visitors and city workers safe."

"We are proud to work with the City of Stamford on this important initiative to promote contactless parking payments," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We have millions of users in the Northeast who should avoid touching the meter and safely pay for parking on their mobile device."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

ParkMobile Contact: Jeff Perkins, CMO, [email protected]

Stamford Contact: Jim Traverse, Transportation Bureau Chief, [email protected]

SOURCE ParkMobile, LLC

Related Links

https://parkmobile.io/

