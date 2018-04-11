"City of Stars" From 'La La Land' Named as Musicnotes 2017 Song of the Year

MADISON, Wisc., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Musicnotes, Inc., the market leader in digital sheet music, announced this month that award-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul along with composer Justin Hurwitz are the recipients of the 2017 Musicnotes Song of the Year Award for their enchanting song "City of Stars" from the movie 'La La Land'.

The Musicnotes Song of the Year Award is presented each year to the songwriter and publisher of the best-selling sheet music, and "City of Stars" became Musicnotes' top-selling song in 2017.

"We're excited about receiving this great Musicnotes honor, along with our wonderful collaborator, Justin Hurwitz!" stated the songwriting duo Pasek and Paul. "We've been partnered with Musicnotes since 2014, and knowing that 'City of Stars' was named as Song of the Year is incredibly meaningful."

Shortly after "City of Stars" won the 2017 Golden Globe for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture, Benj and Justin gave an exclusive Musicnotes Song Spotlight interview featuring a behind-the-scenes story of how the song came to life.

Pasek revealed in the Song Spotlight interview that "City of Stars" is all about "wanting the city to embrace you" and wanting those who are looking for love to find what makes them truly happy.

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul join a star-studded list of Musicnotes winners, including Leonard Cohen ("Hallelujah"), Lukas Graham ("7 Years"), Vanessa Carlton ("A Thousand Miles"), Linda Perry (Christina Aguilera's "Beautiful"), Evanescence ("My Immortal"), Marcus Hummon, Bobby Boyd and Jeff Hanna ("Bless the Broken Road"), and Adele ("Someone Like You").

"They are incredibly gifted songwriters, and Musicnotes is honored to recognize them," began Kathy Marsh, CEO of Musicnotes. "Their song 'City of Stars' will forever more be known as the Musicnotes best seller of 2017."

