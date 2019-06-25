City of Sun Prairie - Notice of Data Breach

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- City of Sun Prairie ("the City"), Wisconsin, is notifying potentially affected individuals after an investigation into a data privacy incident involving unauthorized access to certain employee email accounts. The City is notifying individuals whose information may have been in the email accounts at the time of the unauthorized access and is providing these individuals with information and resources that can be used to better protect against the possible misuse of information.

What Happened? On or about, March 6, 2019, the City discovered suspicious activity related to an employee's email account. The City immediately launched an investigation, with the aid of forensic experts, to determine the nature and scope of the activity. With the forensic experts, the City learned of unauthorized access to some employees' email accounts. The unauthorized access occurred between January 16, 2019 and March 6, 2019. The City undertook a lengthy and labor-intensive process to identify the personal information contained in the affected email accounts. While the investigation was unable to confirm what, if any, information that was accessed within the affected email accounts, the City is notifying individuals in an abundance of caution because we have confirmed that certain information was present in the affected email accounts.

What Information Was Involved? The City was unable to confirm whether any information was actually accessed by the unauthorized individual. However, our investigation determined that the information present in the affected email accounts may have included Social Security number, account login and/or password, driver license or state identification number, bank or financial account number, medical information, and/or payment card information.

What The City is Doing. The City is committed to protecting the confidentiality and security of all the information we hold in our care. The City has security measures, policies, and procedures in place to protect the data on its systems and it continues to review and update these measures as part of our ongoing commitment to the security of the information in our care.

What You Can Do. The City encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor credit reports for suspicious activity.

For More Information. To assist individuals who may have further questions about this incident, the City has established a toll-free hotline. This dedicated assistance line may be reached by calling 1-877-202-9025 Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Central Time (excluding US holidays). The City will not contact you by phone to request any personal information.

