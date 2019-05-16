City of Syracuse Chooses CIMCON as Smart City Foundation

BEDFORD, Mass., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today CIMCON , the leading global provider of smart city solutions including outdoor lighting management systems , announced that the New York Power Authority (NYPA) and the City of Syracuse has selected CIMCON's intelligent lighting controls to be installed on 17,500 new streetlights throughout the city. The initiative will improve lighting for the city, help the city achieve fiscal sustainability and give the city a platform to achieve its vision of becoming a growing, more prosperous city.

As the first component of Syracuse Surge, a comprehensive economic growth and neighborhood revitalization plan, Syracuse selected CIMCON, along with Presidio and Cisco, to implement the new streetlight infrastructure. The new streetlights will advance the city's mission of being a "smart city" by leveraging technology to improve the local economy and create new opportunities for all citizens. Purchased in partnership with NYPA, the new streetlights are anticipated to deliver more than $3 million in annual savings through maintenance and energy efficiencies and bring the city closer to fiscal sustainability. In addition, they are expected to provide better quality light, reduce the need for citizens to report outages, and improve lighting for the city's first responders.

"This smart investment immediately helps us achieve our vision of creating a growing city that embraces diversity and creates opportunity for all," said Mayor Ben Walsh. "The partnership with CIMCON, Presidio, and Cisco will advance our economy and create opportunity for all of our residents, helping Syracuse surge forward as the flagship smart city in New York State."

CIMCON's intelligent controls connected to its central management system, LightingGale™ will enable the city to proactively manage, monitor and maintain the new street lights to deliver the proper amount of lighting when and where needed, providing an increased level of safety for residents, while conserving energy. Improved monitoring and management of the city's streetlight infrastructure will enable proactive repairs and reduced maintenance costs, further improving public safety and livability, while encouraging fiscal sustainability.

"CIMCON is very pleased to have been selected by the City of Syracuse for its intelligent lighting controls, but more importantly, to assist the city as it embarks on its smart city journey," said Anil Agrawal, CIMCON CEO. "We look forward to working with the city to leverage new smart city technologies that will provide immediate value, while supporting the development of a safer, more secure and environmentally friendly living experience for Syracuse residents."

About CIMCON Lighting, Inc.

With a heritage of over 25 years of innovation and experience in industrial automation and outdoor wireless applications, CIMCON Lighting is the world's leading provider of scalable, intelligent wireless outdoor lighting management solutions for traditional, LED and solar-based street lights along with a variety of Smart City devices and applications. Focused on offering solutions that provide the lowest "Lifecycle Cost of Ownership," CIMCON provides hardware and software technologies that allow Cities and Utilities to monitor, maintain and in many cases, monetize their lighting assets and other devices on or near the light pole. CIMCON's "Just in Time Lighting™," reduces energy, maintenance and repair costs while improving the quality of lighting services and enabling the path to a Smart City. CIMCON's lighting management solutions are appropriate for roadways, parking lots and parking garages, corporate and university campuses and a variety of Industrial applications. For more information please visit www.cimconlighting.com .

