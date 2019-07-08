City of Syracuse Launches Gotcha's Syracuse Sync Bike Share Program

In partnership with the City of Syracuse and Adapt CNY, Gotcha's Syracuse Sync bike share system will provide residents, visitors, and students with an affordable and accessible transportation option. All 200 bikes will have electronic pedal-assist technology that is well suited for hilly topography and designed to tackle the year-round elements of Central New York. The planned network of mobility hubs will seamlessly connect users to the City's existing bike lanes and multiple Centro bus transfer stations.

"Bringing a bike share system to Syracuse is another example of positive partnerships. We wouldn't have Gotcha's Syracuse Sync bike share program without the support of Syracuse Common Council, help from Adapt CNY, Syracuse University, private sector partners, and because of Gotcha's experience and commitment," said Mayor Ben Walsh, City of Syracuse. "This program makes it easier for people to get around and see the City while reducing congestion and pollution—all while promoting active transportation. The City of Syracuse is pleased to be part of this bike share system."

Rider safety is a top priority for Gotcha's Syracuse Sync bike share program. Excellus BlueCross BlueShield provides safety messaging on each Gotcha Sync bike and encourages riders to wear a helmet.

Riders can easily find, unlock, and pick-up a bike via the Gotcha app, which is live in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Standard monthly and annual Mo-Pass subscriptions are available through the Gotcha app, or riders can "pay as you go." With the support of The Allyn Family Foundation, a reduced rate pass is available for low-to-moderate income residents.

"Gotcha is excited to partner with the City of Syracuse to launch the state's first shared e-bike system," said Sean Flood, CEO and founder of Gotcha. "We look forward to connecting the City and campus via a safe and sustainable micro-transit option that will help reduce the use of single-occupancy cars."

To announce the launch of Gotcha's Syracuse Sync bike share program, the City and Gotcha will host an event, led by Mayor Walsh, on Tuesday, July 9 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Warren Street in front of the Marriott Syracuse Downtown during Rock the Block. The event is open to the public and will include free e-bike rides, a ribbon cutting, a message from Mayor Walsh, and live music. Visit Gotcha's Facebook page to RSVP for the event here.

For more information on Gotcha's Syracuse Sync bike share program, visit ridegotcha.com/Syracuse.

ABOUT GOTCHA

Gotcha is the only mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) company offering four sustainable micro-transit products—e-bikes, e-scooters, e-trikes, and 100%-electric ride share vehicles—through one proprietary, app-based platform. Gotcha empowers communities to lead happier, more productive lives through alternative forms of transportation specifically designed for each market served. Gotcha currently operates 100 shared e-mobility systems in cities and universities across the US. For more information, visit www.ridegotcha.com, email press@ridegotcha.com , or call 843.647.7342.

Follow us on social:

Instagram: @RideGotcha

Facebook: @RideGotcha

SOURCE Gotcha

Related Links

https://thegotchagroup.com

