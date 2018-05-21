City of Temecula Jobs Steadily on the Rise

The City experiences steady employment growth as economic development continues to be a mainstay in its effort to create jobs locally, enhance local economy and improve the quality of life of its residents.

Mayor Matt Rahn commented, "I'm pleased to see Temecula continues to attract reputable companies and developers; we embrace new businesses coming into the community." Rahn added, "The City continues to strive to enhance job opportunities and create an ecosystem that strengthens our local economy."

EDD also reports a total increase of 16% in employment rates since first quarter 2014 in Southwest Riverside County – accounting for over 11,900 additional jobs in the region. "We continue to work toward building a community that can live, work and play here in town by focusing our efforts on business attraction, retention and creating jobs," says Kisa Puckett, Office of Economic Development.

With several upcoming hotels, restaurants and retail being sought after, the addition of a state-of-the-art Mt. San Jacinto College campus, and a focus on capitalizing on growing industries, the City of Temecula foresees continuous growth as more job opportunities become available and new developments materialize.

