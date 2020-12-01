City of Trenton to Auction 50 Properties to Homebuyers

TRENTON, N.J., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to revitalize the city and promote affordable housing options, Trenton will hold an online auction of 50 residential and commercial properties at 10am on Wednesday December 9th.

The auction is hosted in partnership with GovPilot, a Hoboken, New Jersey based government management software provider. The auction properties will be available to homebuyers at far below their assessed market value with some starting at opening bids as low as $1,000.

Trenton will host video conference information sessions on December 1st at 10am and December 3rd at 6pm. Those interested can learn more about the auction process, available properties, and terms.

To participate in the auction, individuals must register and submit a $1,000 reimbursable deposit at trentonnj.org/auction. Links to the information sessions, and the individual properties up for auction, can be found there.

Speaking about the auction, Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said, "This initiative in partnership with GovPilot represents a wonderful opportunity for families to invest in their future by becoming homeowners at lower than market prices. This auction is an important component of our economic revitalization and blight reduction efforts, and we invite all those interested to register."

Since 2017, GovPilot has provided Trenton with cloud-based government management software, replacing processes that were previously paper-based. Today, constituent services are available digitally through the city's website, including registrations and permit applications, construction management, and reporting non-emergency concerns through an online form or a mobile app called GovAlert.

Michael Bonner, the founder and CEO of GovPilot said, "We are proud to partner with the city of Trenton. Not only will this auction make homeownership more accessible, it will help the city revitalize its neighborhoods and budget. This program is replicable across the country and is a win for local governments and residents alike."

