City of Tucson Awards Transmosis Workforce Consortium Funding for IT Training

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Underserved adults in the Tucson area have the opportunity to train for high-growth information technology careers thanks to an Economic & Workforce Development Grant recently awarded to the Tucson Information Technology Skills Alliance by the City of Tucson. The new Transmosis formed Alliance, a nationally recognized leader in information technology workforce development, will deploy a proprietary virtual training model that enables applicants to become rapidly skilled in employer-driven information technology that lead to key industry certifications and employment.

More information on how to apply can be found at: https://pr.transmosis.com/workforce-aplus-grant .

The Alliance is a partnership between the Community Investment Corporation (CIC), Tucson-based tech accelerator Go For Vertical, and Transmosis Corporation, a nationally recognized information technology workforce developer. The aim of the Alliance is to offer an intensive information technology training program to residents of the Tucson area with a particular focus on the unemployed, underserved, minorities, veterans, and low-wage career changers. This is especially important as Tucson has witnessed 90 percent growth in technology jobs and 29 percent growth in tech job wages over the last several years while employers struggled to fill the open positions with local qualified candidates, according to Tucson Business Insider.

"Cultivating our regional information technology talent pool is critical to the long-term economic development of Tucson at large and this highly innovative and scalable program will help to accelerate that," said Barbra Coffee, Director of Economic Initiatives for the City of Tucson.

The need for a highly trained, agile and robust technology workforce is highly evident in Tucson, where talent is often imported into the region rather than developed in the local workforce. Meeting this demand for qualified local IT professionals can change that trend and is crucial for attracting and keeping businesses and for continued job and wage growth.

Transmosis is a nationally recognized information technology workforce developer that enables American workers to develop new careers in the information technology industry. Transmosis workforce consortiums have retrained thousands of workers by helping individuals address skill gaps through state and federal training dollars. Transmosis is the creator of CyberOps, a military grade cyber security platform designed to protect small businesses from cyber attack ( www.transmosis.com ).

CIC is a holistic nonprofit economic development organization dedicated to the prosperity of Pima County and the surrounding area since 1996. CIC's goal is to promote economic inclusion for all members of southern Arizona, regardless of socioeconomic status. CIC's work ensures that more people in the community can get the funding they need to start, sustain, and grow their small businesses, can buy homes, and can access the education they want for their children. CICTucson.org

Go For Vertical is a Tucson-based technology and venture accelerator with a mission to help the Southern Arizona region develop a robust innovation ecosystem. With a focus on startups, non-profits and enterprise clients, G4V has grown from a small group based in Tucson to an expanded team of over 100 consultants and engineers based both in the US and overseas delivering global technology and business solutions. For more information see www.goforvertical.com .

