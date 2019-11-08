City Of Vero Beach Announces November 19 Three Corners Charrette Kick-Off With Andres Duany Of Renowned Planning Firm DPZ CoDESIGN

The Charrette involves extensive community outreach efforts to encourage participation from the community in the creation and evaluation of alternative development scenarios for the three city-owned properties located at the base of the Alma Lee Loy (17 th Street) Bridge, also known as Three Corners. The three parcels, encompassing 38 acres, are currently occupied by the old power plant, the former postal annex and the water and sewer treatment plant.

"Now that we have successfully effected the sale of Vero Beach Electric to FPL, our city's number one priority is to engage the community before embarking on a plan," said Monte Falls, Vero Beach City Manager.

For community members whose situation or schedules do not accommodate the public meeting format, an unprecedented interactive digital platform has been designed. The platform, www.SpeakUpVeroBeach.com, is set to launch November 19, 2019. The site will be devoted solely to Three Corners and will act as repository for clear, accurate and transparent information. Citizens will be able to research the history and public documents, share ideas and see photos as well as register for public tours of the site, which will be offered two weeks prior to the Charrette on Saturday, January 18, 2020 and Saturday, January 25, 2020.

For more information about the Three Corners Charrette, visit www.SpeakUpVeroBeach.com on November 19 or contact Jason Jeffries, Vero Beach Planning and Development Director at (772) 978-4552 or JJeffries@covb.org. For more information about DPZ CoDESIGN, visit www.dpz.com

