City Of Vero Beach Announces November 19 Three Corners Charrette Kick-Off With Andres Duany Of Renowned Planning Firm DPZ CoDESIGN
Charrette and online community outreach platform SpeakUpVeroBeach.com set for November 19 launch as City Council and DPZ CoDESIGN begin discussions with the community to envision the future of Three Corners, one of South Florida's most valuable waterfront parcels
Nov 08, 2019, 08:00 ET
VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Vero Beach today announced the kick-off of an intensive design Charrette and online community outreach initiative led by DPZ CoDESIGN to take place at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19 at City Hall, located at 1053 20th Place and culminating in a week-long public Charrette process from January 27 – 31 at The Vero Beach Community Center.
The Charrette involves extensive community outreach efforts to encourage participation from the community in the creation and evaluation of alternative development scenarios for the three city-owned properties located at the base of the Alma Lee Loy (17th Street) Bridge, also known as Three Corners. The three parcels, encompassing 38 acres, are currently occupied by the old power plant, the former postal annex and the water and sewer treatment plant.
"Now that we have successfully effected the sale of Vero Beach Electric to FPL, our city's number one priority is to engage the community before embarking on a plan," said Monte Falls, Vero Beach City Manager.
For community members whose situation or schedules do not accommodate the public meeting format, an unprecedented interactive digital platform has been designed. The platform, www.SpeakUpVeroBeach.com, is set to launch November 19, 2019. The site will be devoted solely to Three Corners and will act as repository for clear, accurate and transparent information. Citizens will be able to research the history and public documents, share ideas and see photos as well as register for public tours of the site, which will be offered two weeks prior to the Charrette on Saturday, January 18, 2020 and Saturday, January 25, 2020.
For more information about the Three Corners Charrette, visit www.SpeakUpVeroBeach.com on November 19 or contact Jason Jeffries, Vero Beach Planning and Development Director at (772) 978-4552 or JJeffries@covb.org. For more information about DPZ CoDESIGN, visit www.dpz.com
For Media Inquiries Contact:
Irina Woelfle, IWPR Group
|irina@IWPRGroup.com
(772) 231-7532
For Online Engagement Inquiries Contact:
Lil Miller-Fox, VeroBeach.com
Lil@VeroBeach.com
(772) 231-8441
SOURCE The City of Vero Beach
