City of Westminster Hosts 2026 Tet Parade Celebrating Lunar New Year

More than 15,000 people are expected to attend the Tet Parade in Westminster on February 21, 2026, with over 250,000 watching from afar.

WESTMINSTER, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Westminster presents this year's Tet Parade, an annual event celebrating the Lunar New Year and Vietnamese American culture that has been held for the past two decades in Little Saigon, on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

"The City of Westminster is honored to once again host the Tet Parade and event, celebrating the unique cultural makeup of our region," said Westminster City Manager Christine Cordon. "We are excited to showcase the delightful music, colorful floats, and joyful attire that are significant to our Westminster community."

The Tet Parade recognizes the Vietnamese American community living, working, and visiting the Little Saigon area of Westminster. Little Saigon represents the largest diaspora of Vietnamese Americans outside of Vietnam. In the 1970s many people were forced to flee Vietnam as a result of the communist takeover in the Vietnam War. Westminster became a new home for prosperity, entrepreneurship, and rebuilding lives. The Lunar New Year event offers a joyful celebration of the cultural heritage of the community, recognizing the treasured beliefs, traditions, and culture of the near 40,000 Vietnamese Americans living in Westminster.

"The 2026 Tet Parade celebrates the Year of the Horse, and honors the values of hard work, bravery, and resiliency—qualities that are deeply woven into the fabric of our community," said Mayor Chi Charlie Nguyen. "Over the past two decades, the annual Tet Parade has become an important piece in how we celebrate our community here in Westminster. It's an event we are proud to host and look forward to attending all year long."

The free event draws crowds of over 15,000 each year, with more than 250,000 people tuning in on streaming services, social media platforms, and local TV stations. The Tet Parade features floats, marching bands, lion dances, color guards, veterans and youth organizations, martial arts, multi-cultural attire, elected officials, scout organizations, community organizations, and an array of local and international businesses.

Event: City of Westminster's Tet Parade

Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Time: Opening Ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m.

Where: The parade will begin at the intersection of Bolsa Avenue and Magnolia Street, and head eastbound on Bolsa Avenue before turning right on Bushard Street and heading southbound, ending at Bishop Place.

How to Watch: To grab the best view of the opening ceremony, firecracker demonstration, and parade, Premier Grandstand Seating is available for purchase at https://bit.ly/2026TetParadeSeating .

Street Closures: Friday, February 20 at 7 a.m., Southern Bolsa Avenue Frontage Road between Purdy Street and Neece Street will be closed to through traffic for parade staging area for parade floats. Additional street closures will occur early Saturday morning, February 21, along the parade route. For specific closures times and impacted streets, visit westminster-ca.gov/departments/community-services/tet-parade.

For more information, contact the Community Services & Recreation Department at 714-895-2860 or visit westminster-ca.gov/departments/community-services/tet-parade. Learn more about the City of Westminster at westminster-ca.gov.

