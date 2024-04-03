City of Wilton Manors Selected as Finalist for the National Civic League's 2024 All-America City Award

WILTON MANORS, Fla., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Wilton Manors was selected as a finalist for the National Civic League's 2024 All-America City Award. This award highlights the City's commitment to creating a safe, sustainable, and welcoming community for all to enjoy.

Since 1949, the National Civic League hosts a competition for municipalities from across the United States that have exemplified shared vision, civic engagement, inclusiveness and equity, collaboration, innovation, and impact in their communities. This year's primary focus was placed on efforts to strengthen democracy through local action and innovation. All submissions, including the City of Wilton Manors', were judged on the strength of their civic capital, demonstrated by three community-driven projects or programs that have adapted and transformed the community.

The City's submission highlighted a three-pronged approach to strengthening the Wilton Manors community via three community-driven projects, including the Wilton Manors Police Department's Safe Place Program, the City's Sustainability Program, and the transformation of Wilton Drive, the heart of the City's entertainment and art district. Each of these initiatives leaned heavily on soliciting community feedback, providing public outreach during all stages of the projects, and building meaningful relationships between residents and city staff.

"As a city representing the LGBTQ+ community, a traditionally underserved population, it would not be what it is today without the input and feedback from all our community members, including the four neighborhood associations representing different areas of the City," said Mayor Scott Newton. "We are extremely grateful to have been selected as a finalist in this year's awards, as it attests to our commitment to fostering an inclusive and welcoming Island City for all who live, work, and play here."

The City's Safe Place Program, Sustainability Program, and transformation of Wilton Drive stand as a model of community engagement, inclusivity, and forward-thinking governance. As a result of community participation, these three initiatives have helped bolster the City's emphasis on cultural diversity and inclusion by designating safe places for individuals affected by hate crimes, preserving and protecting the environment for generations to come, and providing a pedestrian-friendly, aesthetically-pleasing urban environment where all visitors, residents, and business-owners can thrive.

A team of city staff and community members will present this year's submission at the All-America City Awards Competition and Event in Denver, Colorado from June 7 through 9, 2024, where 10 municipalities will be honored with the National Civic League's All-America City Award.

About the National Civic League's All-America City Award:

The National Civic League's All-America City Award is the nation's most prestigious community award, recognizing communities that leverage civic engagement, collaboration, inclusiveness and innovation to successfully address local issues. The process of applying for the award provides an opportunity to mobilize local groups to work together and display on a national stage the people and projects that make your community a great place to live, work, and play.

About the City of Wilton Manors:

Wilton Manors was laid out in 1925 by Edward John "Ned" Willingham, a land developer from Georgia, as an upscale residential community. It was recognized as a village in 1947 and incorporated as a city in 1953. Today, the City of Wilton Manors offers all the benefits of a big city, from shopping and dining to public art and family-friendly events, yet still maintains miles of natural waterways perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding and other outdoor activities. In 2018, Wilton Manors was named the "Second Gayest City" in the United States, celebrating the inclusivity of its approximate 12,000 residents. In 2023, the City received its Certified Local Government designation for historical preservation from the United States Department of the Interior. To learn more about the live, work, and play opportunities in Wilton Manors call (954) 390-2100 or visit www.wiltonmanors.com.

