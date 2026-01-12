City of Wilton Manors to Celebrate New EVgo Fast Charging Station During Ribbon Cutting Ceremony January 13, 2026

WILTON MANORS, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Wilton Manors will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new EVgo electric vehicle (EV) fast charging station on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. at Wilton Manors City Hall (2020 Wilton Drive), prior to the City Commission meeting. Community members are invited to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony and learn more about the City's expanding sustainability initiatives.

The newly installed charging location is one of the largest EVgo fast charging stations in Florida, featuring 10 high-power 350kW fast charging stalls designed to get drivers back on the road quickly and conveniently. With these high-power chargers, EV drivers may add up to 100 miles of range in as little as seven minutes.*

"This new EVgo fast charging station is another important step in Wilton Manors' commitment to sustainability and a greener future," said Mayor Scott Newton. "By adding cutting-edge infrastructure like this, we're supporting cleaner transportation, meeting the needs of residents and visitors, and positioning Wilton Manors as a forward-thinking, environmentally responsible city."

EVgo's vision is to enable effortless fast charging for everyone by placing fast charging stations in urban and suburban locations drivers already frequent, including retail centers, grocery stores, and high-traffic areas, like Wilton Drive and City Hall.

The City Hall charging station is fully operational and ready for use. There are multiple payment options available, including EVgo Autocharge+, the EVgo mobile app, an EVgo program card, credit card or a roaming partner app or card, such as ChargePoint. Drivers may also enroll in EVgo subscription plans to unlock discounted charging rates.

To learn more about Wilton Manors' city-wide sustainability efforts, please visit https://www.wiltonmanors.gov/864/Resilience-Climate-Change.

*Actual charging time and miles added will vary based on vehicle's charging speed, battery size, and initial state of charge.

ABOUT THE CITY OF WILTON MANORS

Wilton Manors was laid out in 1925 by Edward John "Ned" Willingham, a land developer from Georgia, as an upscale residential community. It was recognized as a Village in 1947 and incorporated as a city in 1953. Today, the City of Wilton Manors offers all the benefits of a big city from shopping, to hip restaurants and bars, a burgeoning arts community and tons of community events, yet still maintains a cozy, community-feeling offering miles of natural waterways perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding and other outdoor activities. In 2018, Wilton Manors was named the "Second Gayest City" in the United States, celebrating a diverse population of approximately 12,000 residents. In 2024, the City was named as a finalist for the National Civic League's 2024 All-America City Award. To learn more about the live, work and play opportunities in Wilton Manors call (954) 390-2100 or visit www.wiltonmanors.com.

CONTACT: Aimee Adler Cooke, (561) 302-6902 (or) [email protected]

SOURCE City of Wilton Manors