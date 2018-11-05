City Of Yorba Linda Sued By Public Works Employee For Physical And Mental Abuse

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An employee of the Public Works Department is suing the City of Yorba Linda for alleged physical and mental abuse by the department's Superintendent. Antonio Millan, now a parks and recreation employee, alleges that the Public Works Superintendent subjected Mr. Millan and other employees to severe physical and mental abuse for bringing workplace complaints. Mr. Millan claims that he suffered retaliation after complaining about national origin discrimination, sexual harassment and Cal/OSHA violations. According to Mr. Millan, the retaliation included assignments to unsafe and physically punishing work. On one occasion, Mr. Millan alleges that he suffered a back injury after being forced to work in rainy conditions on a steep hillside. Mr. Millan claims that the City of Yorba Linda failed to punish the Superintendent and failed to protect Mr. Millan from retaliation that also included write-ups and a demotion. Mr. Millan is suing the city for physical injury, extreme mental and emotional distress, and lost income.

Mr. Millan filed a civil action in Orange County Superior Court (Case No. 30-2017-00964412-CU-OE-CJC). His case is set for trial on April 29, 2019. Mr. Millan is represented by Arthur Kim of Arthur Kim Law Firm in Beverly Hills, California (310-246-0316). The City of Yorba Linda is represented by George W. Shaeffer, Jr. of Rutan & Tucker, LLP in Costa Mesa, California (714-338-1859).

