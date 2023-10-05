City Office REIT Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

VANCOUVER, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) ("City Office" or the "Company") announced today it will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, before the market opens on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

City Office's management will hold a conference call at 11:00 am Eastern Time on November 9, 2023 to discuss the Company's financial results. Additionally, a supplemental financial package to accompany the discussion of the results will be posted on www.cioreit.com.

About City Office REIT, Inc.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

