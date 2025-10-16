City Office REIT Stockholders Approve Merger

VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) (the "Company" or "City Office") announced today that the stockholders of the Company voted to approve the merger pursuant to which all of the issued and outstanding shares of City Office will be acquired by MCME Carell Holdings, LP and MCME Carell Merger Sub, LLC (the "Merger").

The final voting results of the proposals voted on at the special meeting held on October 16, 2025 will be set forth in the Company's Form 8-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Merger is subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions and is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2025. Upon the closing, holders of City Office's common stock will receive $7.00 per share in cash.

About City Office REIT, Inc.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 4.2 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and as such are based upon the Company's current beliefs as to the outcome and timing of future events. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "approximately," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "future," "hypothetical," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will" or other similar words or expressions.

There can be no assurance that actual results of forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the consummation of the proposed Merger, will be those anticipated by the Company. Forward-looking statements presented in this press release are based on management's beliefs and assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Many factors, including the following, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement contemplating the Merger (the "Merger Agreement") or the pending Pima Center disposition; the outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be instituted against the Company and others following announcement of the Merger Agreement; the inability to complete the proposed Merger due to the failure to satisfy the conditions to the Merger, including meeting the closing conditions more fully described in the Merger Agreement; risks that the proposed Merger disrupts current plans and operations of the Company; potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the proposed Merger; legislative, regulatory and economic developments; risks related to disruption of management's attention from the Company's ongoing business operations due to the proposed Merger; the effect of the announcement of the proposed Merger and the pending Pima Center disposition on the Company's relationships with tenants, operating results and business generally, changes in global, regional or local political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors described in the Company's news releases and filings with the SEC, including but not limited to those described in the Form 10-K under the heading "Risk Factors" and in the Company's subsequent reports filed with the SEC, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company's assumptions prove to be incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary in material respects from what it may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that you should not place undue reliance on any of its forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements contained in this press release are free from errors. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts

City Office REIT, Inc.

Anthony Maretic, CFO

+1-604-806-3366

[email protected]

SOURCE City Office REIT, Inc.