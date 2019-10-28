City Officials Honor Non-profit CABS Homecare on International Day of Older Persons

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 40 years ago, a public engine was sparked by the radical notion Brooklyn communities could be self-sustaining. CABS Corporation (Community Action Program of Bedford Stuyvesant, Inc.) has served as a business incubator, an AIDS/HIV advocate, Nursing Home and most prominently as a Licensed Home Care Service Agency (LHCSA) for the city's elderly and disabled. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams celebrated this history by proclaiming October 1, 2019 CABS Home Attendants Service, Inc., Day.

"In the days of the sixties and seventies, you walked the streets, you knocked on people's doors and you tried to give them information so they could get involved," reminisced CABS Co-founder and Chairman, William Andrews.

On this day, CABS also launched its Circle of Care Awards, kicking off its 40th Anniversary Celebration and acknowledging an agreement signed in early 2019 with the Family Partnerships Department of New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) to provide home care resources to its disabled and elderly residents. Over 200 seniors were served breakfast and lunch at NYCHA's Hugh Ed Gilroy and Mount Ararat Senior Community Centers.

The 2019 Awardees were Mikael Philip, NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County, Felicia Thompson, SUNY Downstate Medical Center, Karen Patterson, NYCHA, Dr. Barbara Oliver-Oakley, Barbara Oliver Consultants of NYC, Inc., Lanie Haynes, CABS client since 2007 and Client Advocate, Geraldine Small, CABS Home Health Aide since 1998, Maureen Bailey, CABS Home Health Adie since 2002, and Joyce Reid, CABS Coordinator, employed since 1982.

The 2019 Circle of Care Awards ceremony mirrored the International Day of Older Persons theme "The Journey to Age Equality", speaking to the urgency of finding solutions that enable the 1.4 million New Yorkers over 60 to age in place. The agency's signature ability to provide quality services and build partnerships while navigating ever-changing healthcare legislation and requirements was captured in the exclusive premiere of "CABS at 40: Our Circle of Care", https://youtu.be/hA6zTkOYMYM, a short documentary depicting what the CEO Sherly Demosthenes-Atkinson calls a "transformational culture."

Over these 40 years, the Home Care division of the CABS Corporation, CABS Homecare, has expanded its services throughout the five city boroughs and Nassau County, guided by the slogan "Where innovative healing, teaching, and discovery come together." Follow the #CircleOfCare Journey on social media platforms at @cabshomecare or visit www.cabshomecare.org

Media Contact: Nakeisha Forbes 347.471.0030 or info@luxerow.com

