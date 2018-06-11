City Parks Foundation's SummerStage and Korean Cultural Center New York present KOREA GAYOJE: TOKIMONSTA / DUMBFOUNDEAD / KERO ONE in association with MeanRed

Following the success of the first Korea GAYOJE in 2017, this year, the lineup features Korean American artists who have broken boundaries of genre, geography, generation, and gender to just "make [dope] music." Exemplifying the focus of SummerStage: music, diversity, and community, Korea GAYOJE is excited to bring together a select group of artists who represent the immense talent and sheer breadth of Korean-American artists active today.

The evening begins with Kero One, rapper, producer, and DJ, with his lyrical sounds that have placed him as one of the leaders of the jazz-hop and lo-fi genres; recently, his tracks have even taken #1 on the Korean charts. The set heats up with the defiant flow of Dumbfoundead, known for his powerful storytelling rap that has gained him a following far beyond the LA hip-hop scene where he began. The headline features TOKiMONSTA, producer and label owner whose "effervescent" and "moonlit" music has been instrumental in building the West Coast's reputation as a beat-making destination. As the first female artist to join Flying Lotus' Brainfeeder label, she is consistently recognized as being one of the few women producers who has garnered both critical acclaim and mainstream success. (Click here for full artist bios.)

City Parks Foundation's SummerStage is New York City's most celebrated and largest free outdoor performing arts festivals, bringing more than 100 performances to Central Park and 18 neighborhood parks across the five boroughs. With performances ranging from American pop, Latin, world music, dance and theater, SummerStage fills a vital niche in New York City's summer arts festival landscape. With this Korea-focused program, audience will be able to experience acclaimed artists who have paved the way not only for Korean American artists in the US, but for representation of Asian American artists as a whole.

Korea GAYOJE is presented by City Parks Foundation's SummerStage and the Korean Cultural Center New York, and in association with MeanRed and the Korea Tourism Organization of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea.

