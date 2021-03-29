City Pier Seafood Delivers Premium Fresh and Frozen Seafood With a Side of Inspiring Ideas, Advice and Solutions For a Magical Meal

City Pier Seafood is the first consumer offering from Raw Seafoods, Inc. , a family-owned seafood distributor and processor in coastal Massachusetts trusted by national and recognizable names in the dining and grocery industries. Having more than 20 years of harborside experience working with the most reputable and sustainably sourced harvesters and fisheries in the world, City Pier has the relationships and know-how to guarantee freshness from the ocean to the kitchen.

With no subscription or account needed, no minimums or specific order requirements and no pre-configured box limitations, customers can feel empowered to buy as much or as little of whatever they'd like, on their own terms. And, not only does City Pier Seafood deliver the freshest catch and meal solutions that are a cut above, they also offer inspiring recipes, expert advice and informative blog posts to ensure customers always get the most from their meals.

"Quite simply, City Pier was developed to make life easier, healthier and more delicious, while helping people create memorable experiences around the table," said Joan Connor, VP of Marketing and eCommerce for City Pier Seafood. "Consumer behavior and online shopping for food has been evolving for years. People who haven't experienced easy-access to a premium and broad assortment of fresh seafood are finding they too can savor what we coast-dwellers have enjoyed all our lives – the freshest, highest quality, sustainably-sourced seafood in the world."

City Pier believes when you're on the hook for dinner – whether it's a date night, a casual family affair or a gathering of friends – the ingredients of a memorable meal should be simple. From busy parents and amateur foodies to enthusiastic entertainers and experienced gourmet types, everyone on the culinary spectrum will appreciate the quality, flexibility and convenience of this premium seafood delivery service along with the fresh ideas served to help turn high-quality catches into magical creations.

Among City Pier Seafood's sustainably and responsibly sourced offerings:

Wild Caught and Farm Raised Salmon

Extra Jumbo Raw, Cooked and Grilled Shrimp

Sea and Bay Scallops

A variety of fresh seafood salads

Atlantic Cod, Yellowfin Tuna, Swordfish, Halibut and Flounder

Seafood Medleys/Curated assortments of City Pier Seafood favorites

Bacon-wrapped scallops and shrimp

Bake-in-Bag Entrees featuring pre-seasoned and pre-marinated Salmon, Cod, Shrimp and Scallops

To shop or learn more, visit www.citypierseafood.com .

About City Pier Seafood

Based in Fall River, Massachusetts, City Pier Seafood is a direct-to-consumer seafood delivery service, owned and operated by Raw Seafoods, Inc. With more than 20 years of experience, this family-owned company specializes in fresh and frozen fish, shellfish and value-added seafood, and has built a strong reputation on the principles of freshness, sustainability and transparency. City Pier Seafood is driven by a mission to make it simple for people to unlock the magic of flavorful, high-quality seafood. For more information, please visit www.citypierseafood.com .

SOURCE City Pier Seafood