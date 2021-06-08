City Pier Seafood Introduces Kitch'n Kidz, a Program that Encourages Children to Try More, Eat More & Ask For Seafood!

City Pier Seafood makes it easy for everyone to enjoy fresh-from-the-dock seafood no matter where they live. And while seafood sourcing and freshness is no joking matter, City Pier Seafood believes food should be fun. Cooking should be fun. Trying new things should be fun! This is where Kitch'n Kidz comes in.

Kitch'n Kidz provides the ingredients that make it easy to encourage children to expand their "chicken fingers & fries, hot dogs, and macaroni & cheese" palates with delicious, so-much-fun-to-make, and yummy-to-eat, healthy seafood meals! That's right, seafood.

Through this unique and innovative program, parents have free, unlimited access to educational and delicious content, including:

A growing collection of Kitch'n Kidz Recipes curated especially for kids. Fruity Fun Fish Tacos or Popcorn Shrimp anyone?

A Spotify Dance Party playlist that will get the whole family cooking - and dancing!

Recipe Videos & Podcasts hosted by City Pier's own Norah Candito, a licensed pediatric nutritionist and the host of Pier to Peer, City Pier's podcast.

Fun Coloring and Activity Pages sent monthly and in Kitch'n Kidz Medleys, and more!

Calling All Kitch'n Kidz!

To celebrate its debut, City Pier Seafood is on the lookout for the First Official Kitch'n Kid with a "Calling All Kitch'n Kidz" campaign. From June 1-30, 2021, parents are encouraged to post photos or a short video (30 seconds max) of their children helping in the kitchen, using the tags @CityPierSeafood and @Kitchn_Kidz. Mixing, stirring, and dancing are encouraged!

There is no purchase necessary. The winner will grace the cover of the first Kitch'n Kidz e-Recipe Guide, win a Kitch'n Kidz Family Medley, and Kitch'n Kidz Prize Pack, which includes a Samsung Galaxy Tablet A7 and case and a set of kid-friendly kitchen tools. Visit CityPierSeafood.com/kitchnkidz to learn more!

Inspired by the trend of families experiencing the joy of cooking with their kids across social media, City Pier Seafood is working closely with Norah Candito to develop the program. It offers a Kitch'n Kidz Family Medley and a Mini Medley, both aimed at piquing the curiosity of the pickiest of eaters while inspiring young chefs to help out in the kitchen. Each Medley includes fish and shellfish, a matching Kitch'n Kidz apron and chef's hat, ocean animal stickers, and a chef creativity kit featuring coloring pages and Kitch'n Kidz crayons.

"At City Pier, we understand the challenges of eating healthy with busy schedules and picky palates," said Joan Connor, VP of Marketing and eCommerce for City Pier Seafood. "and children are more likely to try something they help create. Being a Kitch'n Kid is about having fun, eating well, and establishing healthy habits for life."

Regular consumption of seafood is recommended for growing children because of the beneficial levels of protein, vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats. According to healthychildren.org, a resource provided by the American Academy of Pediatrics, healthy fats are essential for a child's developing brain, nervous system, and vision. Research also suggests that consuming fish early in life may help prevent allergic diseases such as asthma and eczema.

About City Pier Seafood

Based in the South Coast of Massachusetts, City Pier Seafood is a direct-to-consumer seafood

delivery service, owned and operated by Raw Seafoods, Inc. With more than 20 years of experience, this family-owned company specializes in fresh and frozen fish, shellfish and value-added seafood, and has built a strong reputation on the principles of freshness, sustainability, and transparency. City Pier Seafood is driven by a mission to make it simple for people to unlock the magic of flavorful, high-quality seafood. For more information, please visit www.citypierseafood.com .

