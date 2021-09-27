City Retirees Sue City Hall Over Health Benefits Tweet this

"The City did this in secrecy, never consulted a single retiree, and is counting on no one having the guts or resources to take on City Hall. They counted wrong," said Marianne Pizzitola, the Organization's President, a retired EMT and 9/11 responder in the Fire Department.

"The Article 78 Petition is a route to challenge government agencies that overstep their authority," said Steve Cohen, a partner at the Pollock Cohen law firm which is representing the retirees. "City employees, retirees, and their dependents are entitled to health benefits paid for by the City up to a specified dollar level. The obligation to pay for that insurance is not only established by law – City Administrative Code Section 12-126 – but is incorporated into most of the collective bargaining agreements that the City has entered into for decades," said Cohen.

"We asked the City to discuss the needs of seniors and those who retired with disabilities after working at Ground Zero, and they rebuffed us," said Pizzitola. "I would hope the City would have the decency to at least meet with those who have served the City and its residents. Sadly, but not surprisingly, the DeBlasio administration has ignored us."

