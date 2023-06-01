CITY SHIELD SECURITY SERVICES RECEIVES 2023 MICHIGAN SBDC BEST SMALL BUSINESS AWARD FROM MICHIGAN CELEBRATES SMALL BUSINESS

News provided by

City Shield Security Services

01 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

DETROIT, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City Shield Security Services was awarded the 2023 Michigan SBDC Best Small Business Award by Michigan Celebrates Small Business (MCSB) at the 19th Annual Michigan Celebrates Small Business Gala held on May 2, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. City Shield Security Services is one of eleven small businesses to receive Michigan's Small Business Development Center (SBDC) award.

City Shield Security Services is a nationally leading, Detroit-based security strategies and services provider that is transforming the industry through its professionalism, sophistication, and high-level of customer responsiveness. City Shield is recognized for its deep experience and connection to law enforcement agencies of all levels, and for its customer service excellence.

"To be recognized for our commitment to be the best in the region at what we do is an honor," said Al Shenouda, City Shield's co-founder and managing partner. "This award is a reminder that when we lead with integrity and persevere with grit, we will always be on the right path."

Michigan Celebrates Small Business is a hub for championing small businesses and brings together the resources of collaborative partners to raise the profile of small businesses across the state. The MCSB small business awards program is Michigan's most prestigious, and their mission is to honor and recognize Michigan's small business people and those that support them.

MCSB received over 500 nominations in multiple categories, including Michigan 50 Companies to Watch, Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year, Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year and SBDC Best Small Business. Over 80 businesses from across the state of Michigan were highlighted for their positive impact.

About City Shield Security Services:

City Shield Security Services is a nationally leading security strategies and services provider that is a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and veteran-friendly employer located in a Hub Zone. It is a subsidiary of the AmeriShield Protection Group (APG), a Detroit-based risk management provider.

City Shield is transforming the industry through its professionalism, sophistication, and high-level of customer responsiveness by providing a broad range of services, with specialties in large event security, concierge city district services, corporate security analysis and services, critical infrastructure protection, soft target protection, executive protection programs, and more.

City Shield's leadership has nearly 200 years of combined experience consisting of highly trained professionals from law enforcement and agencies including: Homeland Security, CIA, FBI, NSA, Secret Service, National Counterterrorism Center, Detroit Police, and all branches of the U.S. Military. Learn more at https://cityshieldsecurity.com/.

SOURCE City Shield Security Services

