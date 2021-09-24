City Supply benefits from e-commerce boom as it continues to adjust to new trends

HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- City Supply Company, Inc, founded in 1946 as a small plumbing supplies distributor in downtown Houston has evolved to become one of the largest online plumbing wholesalers in North America. The company was a pioneer in e-commerce and this online retailer now offers thousands of plumbing products as well as industrial tools such as pipe threaders, sewer jetters, pressing equipment and more from top manufacturers including TOTO USA, Chicago Faucets, Ridgid, and many others.

In an interview with Plumbing.com, Mr. Ronnie Montoya, Procurement Manager of City Supply stated: "We have been very successful in the wholesale plumbing supply online business because we understand where our customers are coming from and what they need to be successful. The key to our success is understanding that our core users (institutions) want a site that is simple to use while offering the widest selection of products possible at fixed low prices, fast ground shipping on all orders over $100, free technical support for every sale and more." Mr. Montoya added, "Our secret weapon has been adding new e-commerce solutions and categories so we can offer our customers even more ways to save and grow their businesses. For example, City Supply has added industrial equipment and tools to better serve our facility maintenance business users."

City Supply's website currently offers one of the widest selections of inventory in North America (and all available at discounted prices) such as: water heaters; valves; pipes; flanges; air admittance valves; backflow prevention devices. The website also offers special tools such as accepting purchase orders and advanced electronic billing options. The company has wide distribution coverage across North America leveraging multiple logistics providers to ensure fast delivery (even same day in many areas).

Plans are in the works to open new warehouses across the United States to better serve customers around the country faster than ever before. Additionally, City Supply recently started a partnership with Amazon.com. "This new partnership has been instrumental in allowing us to scale quickly and provide a different experience for our customers," Montoya said.

About City Supply Company: Founded in 1946, City Supply has become one of the largest online plumbing wholesalers in North America. It operates two divisions: Retail Plumbing Supplies - serving contractors directly through its website www.CitySupplyGroup.com and Wholesale Plumbing- serving plumbing companies and institutions.

SOURCE City Supply Company

Related Links

https://www.citysupplygroup.com/

