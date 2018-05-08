"No one is doing what we're doing in El Cajon," says Torres. "We make our own masa. We make our own tortillas. We make our own flour tortillas. And we make our own salsas."

TNT's menu features four popular tacos offered at other locations, including the chile relleno and the al pastor, and six new creations available only at TNT.

Opened in partnership with Tony Mcgann, the founding chef at City Tacos, TNT follows just 60 days after the opening of City Tacos Village Taquería in La Mesa. The 2400-square foot space (formerly Al Reef, Mediterranean restaurant), also serves as the central commissary kitchen for all restaurants in the Street Food Made With Love Group.

"Throughout day we make about 900 tortillas which are distributed to all our locations," says Torres. "TNT is where the tortillas are going to be the freshest because they're being made in the back."

The fresh flour tortillas are also available for retail purchase ($3 for 20 taco-size tortillas) inside the restaurant.

More about TNT Tortilla N Taco Factory

TNT is the newest member of the Street Food Made With Love Group, whose mission is to provide quality ingredients, good service, and great food worth gathering for. Other restaurants in the family include City Tacos, IB Street Tacos, Tostadas, and City Tacos Village Taqueria. Gerald Torres is owner and founder. Partners and chefs include Eduardo Baeza, Tony Mcgann, and Jesus Rodriguez.

TNT Tortilla N Taco Factory is located at 130 South Mollison, El Cajon, CA 92020.

Hours are Mon-Sun 11:30am to 9:00pm.

For additional information, visit tortillantacofactory.com or call 619-938-2211. Follow TNT on Facebook and Instagram, or join the conversation at #streetfoodmadewithlove.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/city-tacos-family-serves-fresh-tortillas-and-killer-tacos-in-el-cajon-300644056.html

SOURCE TNT Tortilla N Taco Factory

Related Links

http://www.tortillantacofactory.com

