City Tech, CUNY Hosts Americans and the Holocaust Traveling Exhibition

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City Tech's Ursula C. Schwerin Library is one of 50 U.S. libraries selected to host Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum that examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans' responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s.

The touring library exhibition — based on the special exhibition of the same name at the Museum in Washington, D.C. — is traveling to U.S. libraries from 2020 to 2024.

Americans and the Holocaust will be on display at City Tech and open to the public by appointment November 28 – December 17, 2023, during which time the City Tech Library is hosting a series of special events pertaining to the exhibition. All in-person and online programs are free and open to the public; registration is required.

"CUNY and its City Tech campus are pleased to host Americans and the Holocaust, an exhibit that asks difficult questions that remain relevant today," said CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez. "We thank the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the American Library Association for bringing this educational and thought-provoking touring exhibition to CUNY. I encourage New Yorkers to see it at the campus' Ursula C. Schwerin Library and also to attend the slate of related educational events that will be presented at City Tech during the three weeks of the exhibit."

"We're honored that City Tech has been chosen to host this important exhibit, and appreciate the efforts of Library Professors Keith Muchowski and Junior Tidal in securing this award," said Interim Chief Librarian Anne Leonard. "We are grateful to partner with other CUNY institutions and members of our local community on programming around the exhibit."

Based on extensive new research of that period, Americans and the Holocaust addresses important themes in American history, exploring the many factors — including the Great Depression, isolationism, xenophobia, racism and antisemitism — that influenced decisions made by the U.S. government, the news media, organizations and individuals as they responded to Nazism. This exhibition will challenge the commonly held assumptions that Americans knew little and did nothing about the Nazi persecution and murder of Jews as the Holocaust unfolded.

Drawing on a remarkable collection of primary sources from the 1930s and '40s, the exhibition focuses on the stories of individuals and groups of Americans who took action in response to Nazism. It will challenge visitors to consider the responsibilities and obstacles faced by individuals — from President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to ordinary Americans — who made difficult choices, sought to effect change, and, in a few cases, took significant risks to help victims of Nazism even as rescue never became a government priority.

Americans and the Holocaust: A Traveling Exhibition for Libraries is an educational initiative of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the American Library Association. In addition to the traveling exhibition on loan, the Ursula C. Schwerin Library received a cash grant to support public programs. The grant also supported expenses for a library staff member to attend an orientation workshop at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. To learn more about the exhibition, visit ushmm.org/americans-ala.

Americans and the Holocaust was made possible by the generous support of lead sponsor Jeannie & Jonathan Lavine. Additional major funding was provided by the Bildners — Joan & Allen z"l, Elisa Spungen & Rob, Nancy & Jim; and Jane and Daniel Och. The Museum's exhibitions are also supported by the Lester Robbins and Sheila Johnson Robbins Traveling and Special Exhibitions Fund, established in 1990.

SOURCE New York City College of Technology