City Trees Launches Disco Train Live Resin Line to Celebrate New Brand Identity and Sustainable Redesigned Packaging

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- City Trees, the Nevada-based cannabis company devoted to innovation, production and distribution, announced today the launch of Disco Train, a limited-edition, all-live-resin line to celebrate the brand's new visual identity and sustainable redesigned packaging. Offering a wide variety of products, such as disposable vape pens and cartridges, tinctures, dab oil refills, and premium cannabis concentrates with consistent results, City Trees is one of the fastest-growing craft cannabis companies in the industry.

Disco Train brings together two sought-after strains, combining the delicate, tropical flavor of Mango Kush and the clean, citrusy terpene profile of Ghost Train Haze. This exotic blend will deliver the fresh, full-flavored experience consumers expect from live resin in both concentrate and cartridge form, along with an uplifting, clean Sativa-dominant effect. The tincture delivers higher levels of terpenes than ever before in the first-ever live resin agave tincture in the Nevada cannabis market.

"We're only releasing 500 grams of premium concentrates, cartridges, and tinctures. Only lucky consumers will be able to get their hands on some," said Dominick Monaco, City Trees Laboratory Operations Director.

For the first time since the company was founded in 2017, the brand presents a renewed look and feel following a holistic rebranding effort, including an updated logo and freshly designed website with an indirect to consumer e-commerce platform. Focusing on City Trees' vision and bold personality, the new look and visual concepts are inspired by the brand's earthy and adventurous origins. The updated packaging aims to reflect the brand ethos by incorporating design details that can demonstrate the conscious and forward-thinking values that City Trees represents.

"We used a topography design to reflect our outdoor adventure story while the base colors of charcoal and cream with the pop of neon green bring in our city vibes," said Jourdan Binder, City Trees Marketing Director. "Sustainability is extremely important to us, and we wanted to create something that is visually appealing and as sustainable as possible. Our goal was to create packaging that consumers would be able to keep and use to store other items when the product is finished."

City Trees is determined to deliver the highest quality cannabis products that enhance people's lives all while giving back to where we take from. The brand bridges the gap between the city and the trees, and in support of the Arbor Day Foundation, one tree will be planted for every City Trees 1:1 and 1:1:1 products purchased. Creating balance, whether mentally or environmentally, is a cause the brand takes seriously, and a perfect way to sustain your state.

On shelves starting September 4, the redesigned City Trees product line and the Disco Train Limited Edition will only be available in select Nevada dispensaries including; Oasis Cannabis, Planet 13, Zen Leaf, Thrive, Jardin, Sol and The Apothecarium.

Founded in 2017, City Trees is a Nevada-based cannabis innovation, production, and distribution company. Offering a wide variety of products with consistent results, City Trees is one of the fastest-growing wholesale companies in the industry. Using their proprietary extraction processes and relentless attention to detail, they craft a variety of clean boutique cannabis products that deliver consistent and desired results.

