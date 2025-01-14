City vs City Volleyball Association, LLC: Revolutionizing Professional Volleyball

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional volleyball is entering a bold new era with the launch of City vs City (CVC). Debuting this May, the 2025 City vs City Showdown promises dynamic 4v4 competition, city rivalries, and a twist in 2026 that will change the game forever! This groundbreaking league reimagines volleyball, creating a movement powered by innovation, fans, and the thrill of the game.

The 2025 City vs City Showdown

CVC's inaugural series features five electrifying tournaments nationwide, beginning May 10-11 at Houston's Humble Civic Center. 16-24 men's and women's teams will compete in a double-elimination format for a $230,000 prize pool. These events offer high-energy matches combined with immersive fan experiences and local community initiatives.

Setting a New Standard for Equity

By 2026, CVC will evolve into a full professional league representing cities nationwide. For the first time in sports history, male and female athletes will receive equal pay for the entire season, supported by a groundbreaking revenue-sharing model that allocates 80% of league-wide earnings directly to teams and players. CVC's bold vision prioritizes fairness and sustainability in professional sports.

A Platform for Growth and Impact

CVC is more than competition—it's a movement that fosters positive change and inspires future generations:

World Volleyball Day ( November 1, 2025 ): Uniting players worldwide to set a Guinness World Record for the most people playing volleyball simultaneously, benefiting the nonprofit Block the Bully.





Uniting players worldwide to set a Guinness World Record for the most people playing volleyball simultaneously, benefiting the nonprofit Junior Programs: Empowering young athletes with mentorship, skills development, and grassroots engagement to nurture tomorrow's volleyball stars.

Fan Engagement Like Never Before

CVC transforms how fans experience volleyball, streaming matches on platforms like YouTube, Prime Video, or ESPN (TBD) for global accessibility. Attendees at live events will enjoy interactive zones, VIP experiences, and local celebrations unique to each host city.

Get Involved

CVC invites sponsors, team owners, and players to join this groundbreaking movement. From grassroots partnerships to presenting sponsorships, CVC offers opportunities to shape volleyball's future while connecting with a global audience.

2025 City vs City Showdown Schedule

Houston, TX : May 10-11

Oklahoma City, OK : July 19-20

2 additional tournaments: TBD

TBD Grand Finale - Newport Beach, CA : September 6-7

About CVC

CVC combines competitive excellence and community pride to create a league where innovation, fans, and players thrive.

SOURCE City vs City Volleyball