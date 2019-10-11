City Wide Advances on Franchise Times Top 200+ List

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Franchise announced today it has again been ranked on Franchise Times' Top 200+ list, the most comprehensive ranking of the 500 largest franchise systems in the United States. The distinguished list is based on City Wide's global system sales and number of locations. City Wide ranks in at #225 on the list and joins the most reputable brands in the nation. This is City Wide's eighth consecutive appearance, with continuous upward movement on the list.

The acknowledgment of being named to this ranking verifies the exceptional growth the company has experienced in the past year. In 2018, the brand generated more than $250 million in systemwide revenue and added two additional locations. Currently, City Wide has more than 60 locations and is committed to growing its footprint throughout the United States and Canada.

"It's truly humbling to be ranked highly amongst so many national consumer-facing brands as we continue to lead the building maintenance management category," said Jeff Oddo, president of City Wide. "This achievement validates our brand's continued momentum and our franchisees' dedication to serving their clients. We are looking forward to finishing out 2019 on a strong note."

Widely respected for its single-source solution, City Wide partners with facility managers and commercial property managers providing 20-plus interior and exterior commercial services. From janitorial cleaning to parking lot services and everything in between, the company simplifies commercial maintenance matters by easing the time, stress and resources required to oversee an entire facility.

Entrepreneurially-spirited individuals interested in owning a City Wide franchise should have a business-to-business background focused on sales, management and operations experience.

To learn more about City Wide's franchise opportunity, visit www.citywidefranchise.com.

About City Wide

Founded in 1961, City Wide has become synonymous with building maintenance in its home Kansas City market and the 60-plus U.S. and Canadian regions where it has grown through franchising since 2001. A single-source solution for all building maintenance services, City Wide partners with independent contractors to give clients access to dozens of interior and exterior services. City Wide simplifies the maintenance matters that mean most to building owners, operators and management companies, easing the time, stress and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility.

SOURCE City Wide

