City Wide Bolsters its National Business Development with Divisional Vice President

LENEXA, Kan., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Franchise, the franchise counterpart of the nation's premier building maintenance management company, announced today the appointment of Ryan Sklar to the role of Divisional Vice President of National Business.

Sklar will lead the efforts for National Business Development (NBD) as well as serve as a member of the City Wide leadership team. NBD focuses on developing relationships with national companies. This effort positively impacts City Wide franchise locations by adding opportunities local offices would not secure independently. The individual City Wide locations are already increasing revenue by double digits annually and this increase in supplemental national business will improve their efforts.

"The NBD and corporate teams are excited to welcome Ryan to City Wide," said Jeff Oddo, CEO and president of City Wide. "His expertise will be key in further growing our understanding of the building maintenance industry, securing our position as a major player in the business."

As a veteran of the janitorial industry for more than 15 years, Sklar joins City Wide ready to share his wealth of experience. He was a key player in growing two prominent North American facility maintenance organizations, where he served in field manager and senior executive roles. His valued relationships with clients in a wide range of industries including retail, office, commercial and industrial, automotive and healthcare will help the National Business Development team tap into resources and partnerships they did not have access to previously.

"I have spent a majority of my career in the world of building maintenance, and what drew me to City Wide is the corporate team's dedication to helping its franchisees be successful," said Sklar. "City Wide is continuing on an aggressive growth path, and I am ready to jump in and bring fresh assets and form new relationships the franchisees can utilize."

About City Wide

Founded in 1961, City Wide has become synonymous with building maintenance in its home Kansas City market and nearly 60 North American regions. A single-source solution for all building maintenance services, City Wide provides dozens of interior and exterior services. City Wide simplifies the maintenance issues that mean most to building owners, operators and management companies, easing the time, stress and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility.

